Team USA basketball schedule: Live stream FIBA World Cup games, watch online, dates, start time, TV channel

Team USA's roster situation for the FIBA World Cup in China in September is still not settled, with final cuts set for August 17. What has been determined, however, is their exhibition schedule leading up to the tournament.

Early on Monday afternoon, USA Basketball announced the five exhibition games that Team USA will play over the next three weeks in order to prepare for their World Cup title defense. Champions in both 2010 and 2014, Team USA will be attempting to become the first team to ever three-peat at the World Cup.

The first game will be an intra-squad scrimmage in Las Vegas on August 9, which will be broadcasted on NBA TV and streamed live on fubo TV (try it free) like the rest of their exhibition games leading up to the FIBA World Cup. Ahead of all the action, here's everything you need to know about Team USA's upcoming schedule.

Team USA exhibition schedule

All times Eastern

Aug. 9: Blue-White intra-squad scrimmage, 10 p.m.

Aug. 16: Team USA vs. Spain, 10 p.m.

Aug. 22: Team USA vs. Australia, 5:30 a.m.

Aug. 24: Team USA vs. Australia, 12 a.m.

Aug. 26: Team USA vs. Canada, 5:30 a.m.

Team USA World Cup schedule

Team USA is in Group E for pool play, along with the Czech Republic, Japan and Turkey. They will play each team one time, with the top-two teams in the group advancing to the second round. Times and broadcast info have yet to be announced.

Sept. 1: Team USA vs. Czech Republic

Sept. 3: Team USA vs. Turkey

Sept. 5: Team USA vs. Japan

Roster

Final roster will be cut down to 12 by August 17