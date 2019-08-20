Team USA basketball schedule: Watch exhibition games ahead of 2019 FIBA World Cup, live stream, TV channel, start times

Team USA's exhibition season is in full swing as preparations for the upcoming FIBA World Cup continue. On Friday, the U.S. pulled off a 90-81 victory over Spain that displayed this team's unparalleled depth on the world stage. Seven different players scored at least eight points, and none topped Donovan Mitchell's 13.

Next on the docket, Team USA will play three more exhibition matchups in Australia before heading to China for the start of the tournament. On Thursday, the first game of the trip will come against Australia itself. The Boomers are the 11th-ranked team in the world, and when they faced Team USA in the 2016 Olympics, they led at the half before falling by 10 points. Like Team USA, Australia is missing some of its top talent, as Ben Simmons is not playing in the World Cup, but even without him, they are not a team to be trifled with.

Following the win over Spain, Team USA announced that it will be taking all the players still on the preliminary roster to Australia, and will make final cuts there. The task got a bit easier for those in charge following the departures of Kyle Lowry (thumb injury) and De'Aaron Fox (focusing on next season) in recent days. That leaves them with 13 remaining players.

The roster will ultimately be trimmed down to 12 by head coach Gregg Popovich. Champions in both 2010 and 2014, Team USA will be attempting to become the first team to ever three-peat at the World Cup.

Here's everything you need to know about Team USA's upcoming schedule:

Team USA exhibition schedule

All times Eastern

Aug. 9: Team Blue 97, Team White 78 (Box Score | Takeaways

Aug. 16: Team USA 90, Spain 81 (Box Score | Takeaways

Aug. 22: Team USA vs. Australia, 5:30 a.m. (NBA TV)

Aug. 24: Team USA vs. Australia, 12 a.m. (NBA TV)

Aug. 26: Team USA vs. Canada, 5:30 a.m. (NBA TV)

Team USA World Cup schedule

Team USA is in Group E for pool play, along with the Czech Republic, Japan and Turkey. They will play each team one time, with the top-two teams in the group advancing to the second round. Times and broadcast info have yet to be announced.

Sept. 1: Team USA vs. Czech Republic

Sept. 3: Team USA vs. Turkey

Sept. 5: Team USA vs. Japan

Roster

*Final roster will be cut down to 12 before first game of the World Cup