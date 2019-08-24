Team USA basketball schedule: Watch final exhibition game ahead of 2019 FIBA World Cup, live stream, TV channel, time

Team USA took care of business in its first exhibition game against Australia. The rematch, however, didn't go exactly as planned.

After pulling off a 102-86 win over Australia on Thursday, the U.S. fell short against the Boomers early Saturday morning, 98-94. The loss snapped Team USA's 78-game winning streak which stretched back to 2006. Kemba Walker scored a team-high 22 points in the defeat. Harrison Barnes added 20 points, while Donovan Mitchell chipped in 12. No other U.S. player scored in double figures.

In a twist of irony, Australia's Patty Mills, who also plays for Gregg Popovich's San Antonio Spurs, closed out Team USA by scoring 13 of his game-high 30 points in the fourth quarter. Mills secured the stunning win by hitting a number of tough shots in the final three minutes for the Boomers.

Team USA will look to rebound on Monday morning when it takes on Canada in the final exhibition game before the start of the FIBA World Cup in China.

The team also finalized its roster on Saturday after the Lakers' Kyle Kuzma would be unlikely to play in the tournament due to a left ankle injury. Champions in both 2010 and 2014, Team USA will be attempting to become the first team to ever three-peat at the World Cup. Popovich named Kemba Walker, Donovan Mitchell and Marcus Smart captains of Team USA.

Below is the official roster of the 2019 U.S. World Cup team:

Here's everything you need to know about Team USA's upcoming schedule. All exhibition games will be aired on NBA TV and streamed live on fuboTV (Try for free).

Team USA exhibition schedule

All times Eastern

Friday, Aug. 9

Team Blue 97, Team White 78 (Takeaways)

Friday, Aug. 16

Team USA 90, Spain 81 (Takeaways)

Thursday, Aug. 22

Team USA 102, Australia 86 (Takeaways)

Saturday, Aug. 24

Australia 98, Team USA 94 (Takeaways)

Monday, Aug. 26

Team USA vs. Canada, 5:30 a.m. (NBA TV)

Team USA World Cup schedule

Team USA is in Group E for pool play, along with the Czech Republic, Japan and Turkey. They will play each team one time, with the top-two teams in the group advancing to the second round.

All times U.S./Eastern

Sunday, Sept. 1

First round: Team USA vs. Czech Republic, 8:30 a.m. (ESPN+)

Tuesday, Sept. 3

First round: Team USA vs. Turkey, 8:30 a.m. (ESPN+)

Thursday, Sept. 5

First round: Team USA vs. Japan, 8:30 a.m. (ESPN+)