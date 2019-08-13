Team USA basketball updates: Kyle Lowry drops out before FIBA World Cup games, Derrick White promoted, per reports

Team USA held its first organized scrimmage on Friday in Las Vegas, and after a 97-78 victory over the Select Team, it began to trim its roster down ahead of the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

Two standouts from the Select Team over the past week in Las Vegas, San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White and Sacramento Kings big man Marvin Bagley, were promoted to the senior roster. To make room for them, Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young and Miami heat center Bam Adebayo were both cut. Bagley then opted to drop out altogether on Sunday in order to focus on the upcoming NBA season, according to Marc Stein.

On Monday, Team USA lost a veteran presence, as Kyle Lowry reportedly withdrew from the competition. Lowry still hasn't been cleared to resume playing after he underwent surgery on his right thumb in July. He went to training camp despite a fear that injury wouldn't allow him to play, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

After a week in Vegas, Team USA now heads to Los Angeles for a brief practice stint before its exhibition season begins in earnest. Next weekend, the team will travel to Australia for three exhibition games ahead of the tournament in China, which begins Aug. 31.

By then, the roster needs to be trimmed to a final 12, but the Americans do not have to rush to get there. They don't need to get to that number until Aug. 29, two days before the tournament begins. While there could be more cuts in the interim, it is more likely that Team USA uses the time to evaluate Marcus Smart after his injury. The Celtics guard will not be rushed back, so keeping 15 on the roster prior to the tournament makes sense.

Director Jerry Colangelo confirmed that patience is indeed the plan. "We're going to be patient with the rest of the squad, because we have plenty of time," Colangelo said Friday according to John Schuhmann of NBA.com. "We want to make sure everyone gets a real shot, and I think the staff is sorting through all that. There's something we like about every one of the players."

Team USA's final decisions likely depend on the health of Smart. While Smart doesn't have quite the same cache as some of the other players on the team, his defense would be essential on this offense-heavy roster. Here is the complete 15-man roster that Team USA is keeping for now.

