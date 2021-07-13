team-usa-basketball.jpg
Getty Images

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are right around the corner, and while typically the USA men's basketball team would look like a dominant force heading into the international event, the NBA's biggest stars are struggling to find their footing in their exhibition games. The U.S. is now 0-2 in exhibition play following a 91-83 loss to Australia Monday night, and a 90-87 loss to Nigeria on Saturday.

In both losses, the U.S. failed to get into any sort of offensive rhythm, especially in crunch time as both Australia and Nigeria managed to pull off upsets. At face value it can be seen as an alarming stretch of games for Team USA, given the gold standard expectations placed upon this team, but when you give it context it's not that surprising. None of the 12 players on the U.S. roster have played together as a team before, and given the truncated nature of the 2020-21 season, many of these guys have had short breaks between NBA action and playing for the national team. 

Still, though, it's a concerning trend for the world's current No. 1 team, and they're hoping that an exhibition match against Argentina Tuesday night will help steer the ship in the right direction ahead of the Olympics. Here's all the information on how to watch the U.S. men's national team against Argentina in their final tune-up game before the Olympics. 

How to watch Team USA vs. Argentina

Date: Tuesday, July 13 | Time: 6 p.m. ET
Location: Michelob Ultra Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: NBC Sports Network | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Team USA roster

PlayerPositionNBA team

Bam Adebayo

Forward/Center

Miami Heat

Bradley Beal

Guard

Washington Wizards

Devin Booker

Guard

Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant

Forward

Brooklyn Nets

Jerami Grant

Forward

Detroit Pistons

Draymond Green

Forward

Golden State Warriors

Jrue Holiday

Guard

Milwaukee Bucks

Zach LaVine

Guard

Chicago Bulls

Damian Lillard

Guard

Portland Trail Blazers

Kevin Love

Forward

Cleveland Cavaliers

Khris Middleton

Forward

Milwaukee Bucks

Jayson Tatum

Forward

Boston Celtics

Team USA men's exhibition schedule

Tuesday, July 13: United States vs. Argentina, 6 p.m. ET
Friday, July 16: United States vs. Australia, 12 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 18: United States vs. Spain, 3 p.m. ET

Olympic group stage schedule

Sunday, July 25: France vs. United States, 8 a.m. ET
Wednesday, July 28: United States vs. Iran, 12:40 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 31: United States vs. Czech Republic, 8 a.m. ET