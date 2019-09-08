Team USA basketball vs. Brazil: FIBA World Cup 2019 live stream, TV channel, watch online, odds, prediction, pick

Team USA is rolling in the FIBA World Cup. After an overtime scare against Turkey, they have a 53-point decimation of Japan under their belt along with an impressive victory over Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece. Now they'll carry their undefeated record into this game against Brazil.

The Brazilians were the first team to beat Antetokounmpo in this tournament, but they still need a victory in order to punch their ticket to the quarter-finals. They lost to the Czech Republic, who will play Greece on Monday, and the outcomes of those two games will determine who advances from this group. Here is everything you need to know about the game.

FIBA World Cup 2019: USA vs. Brazil

Date: Monday, Sept. 9

Monday, Sept. 9 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

8:30 a.m. ET Location: Shanghai Oriental Sports Arena -- Shanghai, China

Shanghai Oriental Sports Arena -- Shanghai, China TV: None

None Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: USA -18.5

Storylines



USA: Team USA has not lost in this tournament, but that doesn't mean they've been flawless so far. Their offense has notably struggled. They are shooting only 32.8 percent from three-point range so far in the tournament, and they mustered only 69 points against Greece.

American teams are typically able to rely on their superior talent to generate points. That hasn't been the case in this tournament. While Kemba Walker and Donovan Mitchell have both played well in spurts, neither has been able to overwhelm foreign opponents in the way that American superstars usually do. Combine that with a lack of cohesive identity thanks to the short time this team has been together, and Team USA is at a real disadvantage offensively.

Brazil represents a real chance for them to get back on track. The Czech Republic dropped 93 points against them on Saturday, and New Zealand scored 94 in the tournament's opener. Brazil's success has been mostly offensive in this tournament, so if Team USA is going to win, it is going to have to come on that side of the floor.

Brazil: This is probably Brazil's last gasp in terms of high-level international play for a while. Their leading scorer is 36-year-old Leandro Barbosa, and their leading rebounder is Anderson Varejao, also 36. Neither is still in the NBA, but they are the two most accomplished players on this roster. Beating Team USA is a tall order, but if Brazil can't, it likely ends this era for their team.

Team USA and Argentina will likely claim the two Olympic slots for the Americas from the World Cup if Brazil can't advance here, and qualifying afterward becomes significantly more difficult. Brazil needs this win more than Team USA does, and that will be their greatest asset here.

Prediction

Team USA will be better on offense than they were against Greece. That much is a given, it wouldn't be possible for this much talent to be held below 70 points twice in a row. But scoring remains a serious problem, and until they prove they can solve it, this is going to be a defense-first team. That will give the USA a comfortable victory against Brazil, but won't quell any fears over their long-term prospects.

Pick: USA 80, Brazil 64