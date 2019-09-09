Team USA basketball vs. Brazil: Live updates, highlights, TV channel, live stream, watch FIBA World Cup online

Team USA is rolling in the FIBA World Cup. After an overtime scare against Turkey, they have a 53-point decimation of Japan under their belt along with an impressive victory over Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece. Now they'll carry their undefeated record into this game against Brazil.

The Brazilians were the first team to beat Antetokounmpo in this tournament, but they still need a victory in order to punch their ticket to the quarter-finals. They lost to the Czech Republic, who will play Greece on Monday, and the outcomes of those two games will determine who advances from this group. Here is everything you need to know about the game.

FIBA World Cup 2019: Team USA vs. Brazil

Date: Monday, Sept. 9

Monday, Sept. 9 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

8:30 a.m. ET Location: Shanghai Oriental Sports Arena -- Shanghai, China

Shanghai Oriental Sports Arena -- Shanghai, China TV: None

None Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: USA -18.5

