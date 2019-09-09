Team USA basketball vs. Brazil score: U.S. advances to FIBA World Cup quarterfinals, earns berth in 2020 Olympics

Team USA is officially headed to the 2020 Olympics.

Both the U.S. and Argentina advanced to the quarterfinals of the FIBA World Cup, and this tournament guarantees Olympic admission to the top two finishers from the Americas, so those two teams will be playing in Japan next summer.

Getting there meant beating Brazil, and they did not make it easy for the Americans. Team USA led by only four at halftime, and Brazil kept things close for most of the game. Their stellar offensive rebounding and hot shooting display caught the Americans off guard, but Team USA opened up their lead in the second half and didn't look back en route to an 89-73 victory.

Myles Turner and Kemba Walker led the way for Team USA with 16 points each, but the real story was how many easy baskets the Americans managed to generate in this one. They shot 64 percent on 2-pointers, a major weakness throughout the tournament.

As the winner of Group K, Team USA will now face the second-place finisher from Group L in the quarterfinals. That will be France after their narrow loss to Australia earlier today. In some ways, that matchup is a blessing for Team USA. Australia handed them their first loss since 2006 when they played during the exhibition season leading up to this tournament, and those two games gave the Boomers a real understanding of Team USA's overwhelming athletic advantage. Avoiding them, at least for now, would have been preferable.

But it's not as if France is going to be a cakewalk. They are the No. 3 ranked team in the world right now, according to FIBA, with only Spain separating them and Team USA. Perhaps no team the Americans face in this tournament will have as much NBA talent as France does. Rudy Gobert, Nicolas Batum and Evan Fournier lead the way for a squad that has been among the world's best for years.

Team USA's path to the World Cup championship is going to be absolutely brutal from here on out. A win over France likely earns them a battle against Serbia, a team many projected would beat them before their recent loss to Spain. If they manage to get by Serbia, Spain is likely going to be waiting for them in the championship game. The warm-ups are officially over for Team USA. The real tournament starts now.

Recap all the action and highlights between Team USA and Brazil below:





2019 Team USA World Cup roster