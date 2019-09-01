Team USA basketball vs. Czech Republic score: Americans kick off 2019 FIBA World Cup with big win

After a shaky exhibition season that included its first loss since 2006, Team USA kicked off the 2019 FIBA World Cup on the right foot Sunday. They defeated the Czech Republic, 88-67 in their opening game of the tournament.

Donovan Mitchell led the way with 16 points, but he was far from the only star scorer. Kemba Walker and Harrison Barnes each poured in 14, while Jayson Tatum added 10 of his own. All told, Team USA shot 50 percent from the field in their decisive victory over the Czech Republic, a welcome sign after their struggles leading up to the tournament.

But as strong as their offense was, defense was what won the day here. They held the Czech Republic to only 67 points on 41 percent shooting, forcing 15 turnovers in the victory. Those turnovers were especially important in dictating the pace and energy of the game. Team USA was unstoppable when it was able to get out and run. Their athleticism is unmatched in this tournament, and it showed in this victory.

Now Team USA can turn its attention to the rest of its group. Coming up next on the schedule is a matchup with Turkey. That game will be on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. ET. That projects to be their most difficult game of the opening stage of this tournament, as Turkey is the highest-ranked opponent in their group at No. 17 in the world. They will then close out group play on Thursday, at 8:30 a.m. ET against Japan, the host of next summer's Olympics.

The Americans will be favored heavily in both matchups. With this win under their belt, they will likely only need one more win to secure advancement into the second group stage. The top two teams from each group advance, and if Sunday's victory over the Czech Republic is any indication, Team USA will have no trouble securing one of those slots.

What's more, they reestablished their standing as the tournament's favorites. Their loss to Australia seemed to create an opening. Given their relative lack of star-level talent, there was a growing sense that the Americans were vulnerable. But if Team USA plays this well throughout the World Cup, they will win the whole thing with ease.They were aggressive, decisive and downright lethal. It may have taken them a while to get here, but the American juggernaut that usually dominates these tournaments has finally arrived.