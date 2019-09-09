Team USA basketball vs. France FIBA World Cup 2019: Live stream, TV channel, watch online, odds, prediction, pick

Team USA is still undefeated at the 2019 FIBA World Cup, as they cruised past Brazil with an 89-73 victory in their second game of the second round. Now, they're on to the knockout stage, where they'll meet France in the quarter-finals. That game is set for Wednesday in Dongguan, China.

After surviving a scare against Turkey in the group stage, Team USA has rattled off three straight double-digit victories to move to 5-0 in the tournament and advance to the quarters. Now, they're just three wins away from becoming the first country to ever win three World Cup titles in a row.

As for France, they enter the quarterfinals with a 4-1 record at the World Cup, and on the back of two close calls in the second round. They narrowly got past Lithuania after a controversial finish, then lost by two points to Australia. They'll be looking for their second straight berth in the semi-finals.

How to watch Team USA vs. France

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 11

Wednesday, Sept. 11 Time: 7 a.m. ET

7 a.m. ET Location: Dongguan Basketball Center -- Dongguan, China

Dongguan Basketball Center -- Dongguan, China TV: None

None Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Not yet listed

Storylines



USA: The Americans are attempting to become the first team in history to three-peat at the World Cup after winning it in 2010 and 2014, and now need just three more wins to accomplish that feat. But after a 5-0 start in which they were truly tested just once in their narrow win over Turkey, the competition will get much tougher, and this young squad will be put to the test. That starts in the quarter-finals against a French side loaded with NBA talent, including Rudy Gobert, Nic Batum and Evan Fournier.

France: In the previous edition of this tournament, back in 2014, France took home the bronze to capture their first ever medal at the World Cup. Now, if they want to get back to the semi-finals for just the third time in their country's history, they'll have to get through Team USA. But this isn't the typical American squad full of MVPs and All-NBA players, and if there was ever a chance for France to score a big upset win, this is the year. Led by Rudy Gobert, Nic Batum and Evan Fournier, they have plenty of NBA talent, and have already proven in this tournament that they can compete with the top countries.

Game prediction, pick

Even though they almost lost to Turkey in the group stage, this will be the biggest test the Americans have faced yet in China. France is a really solid team with a lot of veterans, and Gobert could be a problem for a thin U.S. frontcourt. This should be a close game, but in the end Team USA will get it done and advance to the semis.

Pick: USA 83, France 77