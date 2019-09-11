Team USA basketball vs. France: Live updates, highlights, TV channel, live stream, watch FIBA World Cup online
Team USA will take on France in the quarterfinals of the 2019 FIBA World Cup
Aside from their scare against Turkey in the group stage, Team USA has had little trouble in the 2019 FIBA World Cup, going 5-0 with four double-digit wins. Now, they've reached the knockout stage, where it's win or go home. Up first, they'll take on France in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. This will be by far their biggest test of the tournament, as the French boast a veteran side filled with numerous NBA players including Rudy Gobert, Nic Batum and Evan Fournier.
The winner of this game will move on to the semifinals, where they'll face Argentina, who scored an impressive upset victory over Nikola Jokic and Serbia. If Team USA succeeds, they'll be one step closer to the first three-peat in World Cup history; if France moves on, they'll reach the semis for just the third time in their country's history.
FIBA World Cup 2019: Team USA vs. France
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 11
- Time: 7 a.m. ET
- Location: Dongguan Basketball Center -- Dongguan, China
- TV: ESPN2
- Streaming: ESPN+
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Team USA -8.5
CBS Sports will be with you throughout Team USA's matchup with Brazil in the FIBA World Cup. If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.
Live updates:
