Team USA basketball vs. Greece: FIBA World Cup 2019 live stream, TV channel, watch online, odds, prediction, pick

Team USA will look to remain undefeated in the 2019 FIBA World Cup as they begin second round play against reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece on Saturday, though they will continue to be without one of their key contributors, as Jayson Tatum will miss the contest due to an ankle injury that he suffered against Turkey on Tuesday.

Team USA swept through the first round of the tournament with wins over the Czech Republic, Turkey, and Japan, while Greece defeated Montenegro and New Zealand in the first round, but lost to Brazil. Greece will likely prove to be a tougher test for the United States though, thanks largely to the presence of Antetokounmpo on the roster.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

FIBA World Cup 2019: USA vs. Greece

Date: Saturday, Sept. 7

Saturday, Sept. 7 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

8:30 a.m. ET Location: Shanghai Oriental Sports Arena -- Shanghai, China

Shanghai Oriental Sports Arena -- Shanghai, China TV: None

None Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: USA -10

Storylines



USA: This game will be especially interesting for Team USA, because for the first time in quite some time, or maybe even ever, they won't have the best player on the court in an international competition, as that will be Giannis Antetokounmpo, who members of Team USA expect to be extremely motivated.

"He's going to come out to kill us, there's no question," Team USA center Brook Lopez said of Antetokounmpo. "He's going to want to tear our heads off. I wouldn't expect anything otherwise."

if Team USA can contain Antetokounmpo, they'll have a good shot at walking away with a win. If not, things could get ugly for the Americans.

Greece: Greece certainly didn't dominate in the first round, as they lost to Brazil, and took down New Zealand by just six points. However, they have an opportunity to pull off a big-time upset against the United States to kick off the second round, and it's safe to say that they will be extremely motivated to do just that. Antetokounmpo will look to lead the way against an American team that he is extremely familiar with, and the rest of the Greek squad will follow.

Prediction

Greece will provide the United States with the toughest test that they have been faced with in the World Cup thus far, and if Team USA fails to keep Antetokounmpo in check, Greece could certainly pull off an upset. The United States is an overall deeper and more talented team however, and they should ultimately be able to take care of business.

Pick: USA 90, Greece 84