Team USA basketball vs. Japan: Live updates, highlights, TV channel, live stream, watch FIBA World Cup online
Team USA will close out the first round of the 2019 FIBA World Cup against Rui Hachimura and Japan
Day 6 of the 2019 FIBA World Cup comes to a close on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET with the United States in action against Japan in Shanghai, China. The Americans have won their first two games of the tournament but were a bit of a shaky last time out, needing overtime to outlast a scrappy Turkey squad. The win over Turkey clinched a spot into the final 16 in the second round. USA will be without the services of Jayson Tatum, who suffered an ankle injury and is expected to miss the next two games. It will be up to Kemba Walker and Donovan Mitchell to carry the load.
Japan, meanwhile, will be led by Wizards rookie Rui Hachimura, the No. 9 overall pick in June's draft following a three-year stint at Gonzaga. The Japanese have lost their first two games and have been relegated to the 17th-32nd classification with all the other bottom two teams from each group.
How will Team USA look today? Follow our live updates below:
FIBA World Cup 2019: USA vs. Japan
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 5
- Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Shanghai Oriental Sports Arena -- Shanghai, China
- TV: None
- Streaming: ESPN+
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: USA -29
Live updates
CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entirety of the final game of the first round for Team USA. If the live blog below does not load, click here.
Team USA vs. Japan preview
Team USA will look to make it three wins in three games in the first round of the FIBA World...
