Team USA basketball vs. Japan: Live updates, highlights, TV channel, live stream, watch FIBA World Cup online

Day 6 of the 2019 FIBA World Cup comes to a close on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET with the United States in action against Japan in Shanghai, China. The Americans have won their first two games of the tournament but were a bit of a shaky last time out, needing overtime to outlast a scrappy Turkey squad. The win over Turkey clinched a spot into the final 16 in the second round. USA will be without the services of Jayson Tatum, who suffered an ankle injury and is expected to miss the next two games. It will be up to Kemba Walker and Donovan Mitchell to carry the load.

Japan, meanwhile, will be led by Wizards rookie Rui Hachimura, the No. 9 overall pick in June's draft following a three-year stint at Gonzaga. The Japanese have lost their first two games and have been relegated to the 17th-32nd classification with all the other bottom two teams from each group.

How will Team USA look today? Follow our live updates below:

FIBA World Cup 2019: USA vs. Japan

Date: Thursday, Sept. 5

Thursday, Sept. 5 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

8:30 a.m. ET Location: Shanghai Oriental Sports Arena -- Shanghai, China

Shanghai Oriental Sports Arena -- Shanghai, China TV: None

None Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: USA -29

