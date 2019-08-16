Team USA basketball vs. Spain: Live stream FIBA World Cup tune-up game, TV channel, start time, watch online

Team USA will get its first test against outside competition on Friday night, as they will host Spain in an exhibition at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The game is the first of four exhibitions that the U.S. team has scheduled leading up to the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China.

Though the contest won't count toward either team's tournament record, it will still be a good test for Team USA, as Spain's squad features several legitimate NBA players like Marc Gasol and Ricky Rubio.

With that said, here's everything you need to know about the match-up.

How to watch Team USA vs. Spain



Date: Friday, Aug. 16

Friday, Aug. 16 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Location : Honda Center, Anaheim, California

: Honda Center, Anaheim, California TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV (Try it for free)

Team USA roster

Harrison Barnes, forward (Sacramento Kings)

Jaylen Brown, forward (Boston Celtics)

De'Aaron Fox, guard (Sacramento Kings)

Joe Harris, guard (Brooklyn Nets)

Kyle Kuzma, forward (Los Angeles Lakers)

Brook Lopez, center (Milwaukee Bucks)

Khris Middleton, forward (Milwaukee Bucks)

Donovan Mitchell, guard (Utah Jazz)

Mason Plumlee, center (Denver Nuggets)

Marcus Smart, guard (Boston Celtics)

Jayson Tatum, forward (Boston Celtics)

P.J. Tucker, forward (Houston Rockets)

Myles Turner, center (Indiana Pacers)

Kemba Walker, guard (Boston Celtics)

Derrick White, guard (San Antonio Spurs)

Spain roster

Javier Beiran, forward

Victor Claver, forward

Quino Colom, guard

Ilimane Diop, center

Jaime Fernandez, guard

Rudy Fernandez, forward

Marc Gasol, center (Toronto Raptors)

Juan Hernangomez, forward (Denver Nuggets)

Willy Hernangomez, center (Charlotte Hornets)

Sergio Llull, guard

Pierre Oriola, forward

Xavier Rabaseda, forward

Pau Ribas, guard

Ricky Rubio, guard (Phoenix Suns)

Storylines

Team USA: The 2019 iteration of Team USA will get their first taste of international competition on Friday night, and with the World Cup rapidly approaching, it comes at the right time. The team has made a lot of headlines this summer due to all of the top-tier talent that has withdrawn from the roster, and as a result, the 2019 team clearly doesn't have the surefire superstar-level talent that past teams have had. However, the lack of established stars also provides an enormous opportunity for the players that are participating, and the exhibition against Spain will be the first chance for the players on the roster to step up and establish themselves on an international level.

The players on the team are certainly ready for the opportunity.

"Yeah, it is kind of like the beginning of the NBA season where you've been in training camp, you've been scrimmaging for a month and you've been beating each other up," Brook Lopez said. "So it is finally time to play against someone else and it's definitely exciting and I think our guys are ready for it."

Spain: Spain poses as a legitimate threat to the U.S. in this year's World Cup, and they will be especially hungry since they haven't won a gold medal at the FIBA World Cup since 2006. The one thing that the Spanish team has as an advantage of the United States is familiarity and continuity, as many of the players on the roster have been playing with each other for years, while Team USA's roster is more of a random collection of talent. It will be interesting to see how that dichotomy plays out in the exhibition.

Game prediction, pick

This one could be a battle, and while Spain does have familiarity working in its favor, Team USA ultimately has more talent on their roster, and should be able to walk away with a win, 86-80.

Pick: Team USA 86, Spain 80