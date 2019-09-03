Team USA basketball vs. Turkey: Americans escape with thrilling 93-92 OT win thanks to Khris Middleton's free throws

It took everything they had and more than a little bit of luck, but Team USA escaped their battle with Turkey with a 93-92 overtime victory. The Americans needed two free throws from Jayson Tatum just to get the game to overtime, and they trailed by as many as five points once they got there. But Turkey missed four consecutive free throws down the stretch that could have won them the game. Khris Middleton punished them for that, making two free throws on the other end with just 2.1 seconds remaining to clinch the victory for Team USA.

Middleton, who has struggled throughout Team USA's schedule so far, was their best player in this game. He led the way with 15 points, but more importantly, the Americans outscored Turkey by 17 points when he was on the floor. He was the only American player with a plus-minus in double digits on the positive end, and his all-around play saved Team USA from its first ever loss to Turkey in World Cup play.

With two games down, the Americans have only a single game left in the first group stage of the World Cup. That will be against Japan, their weakest opponent of the tournament. The Japanese team is 0-2 so far with a point differential of -32. They are the 48th-ranked team in the world by FIBA, so Team USA should have no trouble dispatching them on Thursday.

Assuming they take care of business against Japan, they will advance to the second group stage as the winner of Group E. Joining them in that group will be the winner of Turkey's matchup against the Czech Republic along with the two top teams from Group F. While Brazil would not appear to pose much of a threat to Team USA coming out of that group, the Americans will likely face their greatest test of the tournament to that point against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece.

Team USA will likely be favored in that game, but their near-defeat at the hands of Turkey revealed some cracks. This is not the invulnerable American juggernaut that we are used to seeing on the international stage. This team needs to step up big time if it plans to compete with the best teams that the rest of the world has to offer.