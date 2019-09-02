Team USA basketball vs. Turkey: how to watch, streaming, live score, updates, odds

Team USA got their 2019 FIBA World Cup campaign off to an excellent start with a 21-point victory over the Czech Republic in their first game on Sunday. Now, they'll try for their second straight win in the group stage when they take on Turkey on Tuesday.

Led by Bucks forward Ersan Ilyasova and Cavaliers wing Cedi Osman, Turkey also started out with a win, taking down Japan in their opening game. As a result, the winner of Tuesday's contest figures to decide which country will finish at the top of Group E.

Here's everything you need to know about Team USA's second game of the World Cup.

How to watch Team USA vs. Turkey

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 3

Tuesday, Sept. 3 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

8:30 a.m. ET Location: Shanghai Oriental Sports Arena -- Shanghai, China

Shanghai Oriental Sports Arena -- Shanghai, China TV: None

None Streaming: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: USA -21.5

Storylines



USA: The Americans are attempting to become the first team in history to three-peat at the World Cup after winning it in 2010 and 2014, and will hope their effort goes better than the Warriors' three-peat efforts earlier this year. Their pre-tournament exhibition schedule was marred by their first loss since 2006, but they've bounced back since then and cruised to victory in their first game over the Czech Republic. They'll now look to move their record in China to 2-0, and shouldn't have too much trouble against Turkey.

Turkey: While the Turks haven't had the same success on the international level as the Americans -- no country has, to be fair -- they also boast a proud basketball tradition. This is the fifth straight time they've qualified for the World Cup, including the 2010 tournament they hosted and finished as runner-ups to the U.S. This time around, they're led by multiple NBA players, including Ersan Ilyasova, Cedi Osman and Furkan Korkmaz, as well as Fenerbahce captain Melih Mahmutoglu.

Game prediction, pick

Turkey is a solid team with a number of NBA players, and have a strong chance to advance to the knockout stage. Beating Team USA, however, is too much to ask. Even without their usual array of All-Stars and NBA MVPs, this American team is too talented.

Pick: USA 87, Turkey 72