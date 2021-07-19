Zach LaVine's time away from Team USA was short-lived. On Monday, it was announced that LaVine wouldn't be traveling with the team to Tokyo after being placed in health and safety protocols. This news came on the heels of Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal being forced to miss the Olympics entirely due to the protocols. However, on Tuesday the team announced that LaVine had cleared protocols and would be joining Team USA in Tokyo on Thursday afternoon.

From Team USA:

U.S. Olympic Men's Basketball Team member Zach LaVine has cleared USA Basketball's health and safety protocols and will join the USA team in Tokyo Thursday afternoon, USA Basketball announced Wednesday. LaVine, who went into USA Basketball's health and safety protocols Monday and did not travel with the team to Tokyo, played in all four USA exhibition games, started two games, and averaged 20.0 minutes, 10.8 points, 2.5 rebounds a game, while shooting 53.6% from the field, 41.2% from 3-point and 66.7% from the foul line.

This is obviously good news for Team USA, who is already without two players from the original 12-man roster. In addition to Beal, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love also decided not to participate in the Olympics due to a lingering calf injury. Beal and Love were replaced on the roster by Denver Nuggets center JaVale McGee and San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

In Tokyo, Team USA will be looking to win its fourth straight gold medal after finishing on top in 2008, 2012 and 2016.