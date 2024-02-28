Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday is expected to fill one of Team USA's 12 roster spots at the Paris Olympics, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Joe Vardon. Holiday, who reportedly committed in recent weeks, won a gold medal representing the United States at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Other "locks" for the 2024 Games, per The Athletic: Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. (This assumes that all of these players will be healthy enough to play in July. Embiid is currently out with a knee injury, and the Sixers hope he'll be back on the court in late March, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.)

If those six are all able to participate, only six spots will remain up for grabs. Unlike some previous international competitions, this time, there is no shortage of American stars who plan to participate if asked. Suns guard Devin Booker, Lakers big man Anthony Davis, Heat big man Bam Adebayo and Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton have all either publicly pledged to play or reportedly made a commitment to USA Basketball. Los Angeles Clippers forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have both said they want to be there.

In January, USA Basketball announced a pool of 41 players from which the final roster will be chosen. It includes all of the names mentioned above, plus Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen, Orlando Magic forward, Paolo Banchero, Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, Brooklyn Nets wing Mikal Bridges, Celtics wing Jaylen Brown, New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Heat wing Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, Sixers guard James Harden, Knicks wing Josh Hart, Heat guard Tyler Herro, Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren, New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving, Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr., Nets forward Cam Johnson, Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard, Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, Warriors guard Chris Paul, Bucks big man Bobby Portis, Lakers wing Austin Reaves, Heat wing Duncan Robinson, Celtics guard Derrick White and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young.

Holiday, 33, would make perfect sense for Team USA even if he had zero international experience. After making the All-Star team last season with the Bucks, he is now scoring only 13 points per game – his lowest average since his rookie season – while continuing to make a star-like impact for the best team in the league. Holiday is a smart off-ball player on offense, and he's one of the best (and most versatile) defenders on the planet, so he's an ideal fit next to superstars.