When last we saw Team USA on the international stage, it finished seventh in the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Entering that tournament, the Americans had won 58 consecutive games in international competition dating back to the 2006 World Cup, but the 2019 roster was perhaps the weakest Team USA had ever fielded with NBA players. Kemba Walker, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez were the only players on the team who had made an All-Star Game prior to that tournament. Youngsters like Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the way, but they came up short against more experienced teams like France and Serbia.
That failure will only put more pressure on Gregg Popovich to build a roster capable of taking home the gold at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. Fortunately, superstars are usually far more interested in playing in the Olympics than in other international competitions. Team USA should arrive in Tokyo as heavy favorites to win gold, and we've got you covered as they attempt to build the team that will do that. Below, we will track which players commit and which players sit out the 2021 Olympics for Team USA.
Confirmed to be playing
The following players have reportedly committed to playing for Team USA in Tokyo:
- Damian Lillard. The Portland Trail Blazers guard has never participated in the Olympics but has been a finalist on numerous occasions.
- Draymond Green. The Golden State Warriors forward won gold for Team USA at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
Confirmed to have declined
The following players have either confirmed themselves that they are not playing, or reports have indicated that they will not:
- LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers forward confirmed that he plans to spend his offseason resting and promoting his upcoming Space Jam sequel. James played for Team USA in 2004, 2008 and 2012.
- Anthony Davis. LeBron's Lakers teammate is not expected to play for Team USA either, according to The Athletic's Joe Vardon. Davis wore red, white and blue at the 2012 Olympics, earning a gold medal before ever playing an NBA game.
- Jimmy Butler. Miami's star forward has declined an invitation to play for Team USA, according to The Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang. The Heat, like the Lakers, had less than three months off after the 2020 NBA Finals, so Butler will focus on rest and recovery after Miami lost its first-round series to Milwaukee.
Finalists
The following 57 players were named as finalists by Team USA. In all likelihood, that means the final roster will be comprised of players on this list.
- Jarrett Allen, C, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Eric Gordon, G, Houston Rockets
- Jerami Grant, F, Detroit Pistons
- Blake Griffin, F, Brooklyn Nets
- Jrue Holiday, G, Milwaukee Bucks
- DeAndre Jordan, C, Brooklyn Nets
- Zach LaVine, F, Chicago Bulls
- Julius Randle, F, New York Knicks
- Duncan Robinson, F, Miami Heat
- Mitchell Robinson, C, New York Knicks
- Fred VanVleet, G, Toronto Raptors
- John Wall, G, Houston Rockets
- Zion Williamson, F, New Orleans Pelicans
- Christian Wood, C, Houston Rockets
- Trae Young, G, Atlanta Hawks
- LeBron James, F, Los Angeles Lakers
- Bam Adebayo, C, Miami Heat
- LaMarcus Aldridge, F, Retired
- Harrison Barnes, F, Sacramento Kings
- Bradley Beal, G, Washington Wizards
- Devin Booker, G, Phoenix Suns
- Malcolm Brogdon, G, Indiana Pacers
- Jaylen Brown, G, Boston Celtics
- Donovan Mitchell, G, Utah Jazz
- Khris Middleton, F, Milwaukee Bucks
- Jimmy Butler, F, Miami Heat
- Mike Conley, G, Utah Jazz
- Stephen Curry, G, Golden State Warriors
- Anthony Davis, F, Los Angeles Lakers
- DeMar DeRozan, G, San Antonio Spurs
- Andre Drummond, C, Los Angeles Lakers
- Kevin Durant, F, Brooklyn Nets
- Paul George, F, Los Angeles Clippers
- Draymond Green, F, Golden State Warriors
- James Harden, G, Brooklyn Nets
- Montrezl Harrell, F, Los Angeles Lakers
- Joe Harris, F, Brooklyn Nets
- Tobias Harris, F, Philadelphia 76ers
- Gordon Hayward, F, Charlotte Hornets
- Dwight Howard, C, Philadelphia 76ers
- Brandon Ingram, F, New Orleans Pelicans
- Kyrie Irving, G, Brooklyn Nets
- Kyle Kuzma, F, Los Angeles Lakers
- Kawhi Leonard, F, Los Angeles Clippers
- Damian Lillard, G, Portland Trail Blazers
- Brook Lopez, C, Milwaukee Bucks
- Kevin Love, F, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Kyle Lowry, G, Toronto Raptors
- Victor Oladipo, G, Miami Heat
- Chris Paul, G, Phoenix Suns
- Mason Plumlee, C, Detroit Pistons
- Jayson Tatum, G, Boston Celtics
- Myles Turner, C, Indiana Pacers
- Kemba Walker, G, Boston Celtics
- Russell Westbrook, G, Washington Wizards
- Derrick White, G, San Antonio Spurs
- JaVale McGee, C, Denver Nuggets