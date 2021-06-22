When last we saw Team USA on the international stage, it finished seventh in the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Entering that tournament, the Americans had won 58 consecutive games in international competition dating back to the 2006 World Cup, but the 2019 roster was perhaps the weakest Team USA had ever fielded with NBA players. Kemba Walker, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez were the only players on the team who had made an All-Star Game prior to that tournament. Youngsters like Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the way, but they came up short against more experienced teams like France and Serbia.
That failure will only put more pressure on Gregg Popovich to build a roster capable of taking home the gold at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Fortunately, superstars are usually far more interested in playing in the Olympics than in other international competitions. Team USA should arrive in Tokyo as heavy favorites to win gold, and we've got you covered as it attempts to build the team that will do that. Below, we will track which players commit and which players sit out the 2020 Olympics for Team USA.
Confirmed to be playing
The following players have reportedly committed to playing for Team USA in Tokyo:
- Damian Lillard: The Portland Trail Blazers guard has never participated in the Olympics but has been a finalist on numerous occasions.
- Draymond Green: The Golden State Warriors forward won gold for Team USA at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
- Jayson Tatum: The Boston Celtics forward has never participated in the Olympics, but was a member of the 2019 USA World Cup Team.
- Bradley Beal: The Washington Wizards guard has never participated in the Olympics but has been a finalist on numerous occasions.
- Devin Booker: The Phoenix Suns guard has never participated in the Olympics before.
- Kevin Durant: The Brooklyn Nets star was part of Team USA's gold medal rosters in 2012 and 2016.
- Bam Adebayo: This marks the Heat star's first-ever participation in an international tournament. In 2019, Adebayo was cut from the Team USA squad that went to the World Cup.
- James Harden: The Brooklyn Nets star has committed to join his teammate, Kevin Durant, on Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Harden was part of Team USA's gold medal roster in 2012.
- Khris Middleton: The Milwaukee Bucks forward has never competed on the Olympic stage, but was a member of Team USA during the seventh-place finish of the FIBA World Cup in 2019.
- Kevin Love: The Cleveland Cavaliers forward won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2012 London Olympics, and was a member of the USA team that won gold during the FIBA World Cup in 2010.
- Jrue Holiday: The Milwaukee Bucks guard has never competed in the Olympics, but was previously a member of the 2012 USA Select Team that trained with and against Team USA ahead of the 2012 London Games.
Confirmed to have declined
The following players have either confirmed themselves that they are not playing, or reports have indicated that they will not:
- LeBron James: The Los Angeles Lakers forward confirmed that he plans to spend his offseason resting and promoting his upcoming Space Jam sequel. James played for Team USA in 2004, 2008 and 2012.
- Anthony Davis: LeBron's Lakers teammate is not expected to play for Team USA either, according to The Athletic's Joe Vardon. Davis wore red, white and blue at the 2012 Olympics, earning a gold medal before ever playing an NBA game.
- Jimmy Butler: Miami's star forward has declined an invitation to play for Team USA, according to The Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang. The Heat, like the Lakers, had less than three months off after the 2020 NBA Finals, so Butler will focus on rest and recovery after Miami lost its first-round series to Milwaukee.
- Stephen Curry: The Golden State Warriors guard has opted against playing in the Tokyo Olympics, per Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic. Curry has never been part of a Team USA roster that competed in the Olympics.
- Donovan Mitchell: The Utah Jazz star has declined an invitation to play for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Rather than play in the Olympics, Mitchell plans to use the time off to rest and rehab his injured ankle.
- Chris Paul: The Phoenix Suns guard has declined an invitation to play in the 2020 Games, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Paul, a a two-time Olympic gold medalist for Team USA (2008, 2012), was reportedly expected to pass if his Suns reached the NBA Finals.
Finalists
The following 57 players were named as finalists by Team USA. In all likelihood, that means the final roster will be comprised of players on this list.
- Jarrett Allen, C, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Eric Gordon, G, Houston Rockets
- Jerami Grant, F, Detroit Pistons
- Blake Griffin, F, Brooklyn Nets
- Jrue Holiday, G, Milwaukee Bucks
- DeAndre Jordan, C, Brooklyn Nets
- Zach LaVine, F, Chicago Bulls
- Julius Randle, F, New York Knicks
- Duncan Robinson, F, Miami Heat
- Mitchell Robinson, C, New York Knicks
- Fred VanVleet, G, Toronto Raptors
- John Wall, G, Houston Rockets
- Zion Williamson, F, New Orleans Pelicans
- Christian Wood, C, Houston Rockets
- Trae Young, G, Atlanta Hawks
- LeBron James, F, Los Angeles Lakers
- Bam Adebayo, C, Miami Heat
- LaMarcus Aldridge, F, Retired
- Harrison Barnes, F, Sacramento Kings
- Malcolm Brogdon, G, Indiana Pacers
- Jaylen Brown, G, Boston Celtics
- Donovan Mitchell, G, Utah Jazz
- Khris Middleton, F, Milwaukee Bucks
- Jimmy Butler, F, Miami Heat
- Mike Conley, G, Utah Jazz
- Stephen Curry, G, Golden State Warriors
- Anthony Davis, F, Los Angeles Lakers
- DeMar DeRozan, G, San Antonio Spurs
- Andre Drummond, C, Los Angeles Lakers
- Kevin Durant, F, Brooklyn Nets
- Paul George, F, Los Angeles Clippers
- Draymond Green, F, Golden State Warriors
- James Harden, G, Brooklyn Nets
- Montrezl Harrell, F, Los Angeles Lakers
- Joe Harris, F, Brooklyn Nets
- Tobias Harris, F, Philadelphia 76ers
- Gordon Hayward, F, Charlotte Hornets
- Dwight Howard, C, Philadelphia 76ers
- Brandon Ingram, F, New Orleans Pelicans
- Kyrie Irving, G, Brooklyn Nets
- Kyle Kuzma, F, Los Angeles Lakers
- Kawhi Leonard, F, Los Angeles Clippers
- Damian Lillard, G, Portland Trail Blazers
- Brook Lopez, C, Milwaukee Bucks
- Kevin Love, F, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Kyle Lowry, G, Toronto Raptors
- Victor Oladipo, G, Miami Heat
- Chris Paul, G, Phoenix Suns
- Mason Plumlee, C, Detroit Pistons
- Myles Turner, C, Indiana Pacers
- Kemba Walker, G, Boston Celtics
- Russell Westbrook, G, Washington Wizards
- Derrick White, G, San Antonio Spurs
- JaVale McGee, C, Denver Nuggets