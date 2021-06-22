When last we saw Team USA on the international stage, it finished seventh in the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Entering that tournament, the Americans had won 58 consecutive games in international competition dating back to the 2006 World Cup, but the 2019 roster was perhaps the weakest Team USA had ever fielded with NBA players. Kemba Walker, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez were the only players on the team who had made an All-Star Game prior to that tournament. Youngsters like Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the way, but they came up short against more experienced teams like France and Serbia.

That failure will only put more pressure on Gregg Popovich to build a roster capable of taking home the gold at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Fortunately, superstars are usually far more interested in playing in the Olympics than in other international competitions. Team USA should arrive in Tokyo as heavy favorites to win gold, and we've got you covered as it attempts to build the team that will do that. Below, we will track which players commit and which players sit out the 2020 Olympics for Team USA.

Confirmed to be playing

The following players have reportedly committed to playing for Team USA in Tokyo:

Damian Lillard: The Portland Trail Blazers guard has never participated in the Olympics but has been a finalist on numerous occasions.

Draymond Green: The Golden State Warriors forward won gold for Team USA at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Jayson Tatum: The Boston Celtics forward has never participated in the Olympics, but was a member of the 2019 USA World Cup Team.

Bradley Beal: The Washington Wizards guard has never participated in the Olympics but has been a finalist on numerous occasions.

Devin Booker: The Phoenix Suns guard has never participated in the Olympics before.

Kevin Durant: The Brooklyn Nets star was part of Team USA's gold medal rosters in 2012 and 2016.

Bam Adebayo: This marks the Heat star's first-ever participation in an international tournament. In 2019, Adebayo was cut from the Team USA squad that went to the World Cup.

James Harden: The Brooklyn Nets star has committed to join his teammate, Kevin Durant, on Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Harden was part of Team USA's gold medal roster in 2012.

Khris Middleton: The Milwaukee Bucks forward has never competed on the Olympic stage, but was a member of Team USA during the seventh-place finish of the FIBA World Cup in 2019.

Kevin Love: The Cleveland Cavaliers forward won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2012 London Olympics, and was a member of the USA team that won gold during the FIBA World Cup in 2010.

Jrue Holiday: The Milwaukee Bucks guard has never competed in the Olympics, but was previously a member of the 2012 USA Select Team that trained with and against Team USA ahead of the 2012 London Games.

Confirmed to have declined

The following players have either confirmed themselves that they are not playing, or reports have indicated that they will not:

Finalists

The following 57 players were named as finalists by Team USA. In all likelihood, that means the final roster will be comprised of players on this list.