Team USA roster update: Bradley Beal reportedly withdraws from FIBA World Cup, joining Anthony Davis, James Harden

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal becomes the latest player to withdraw from Team USA's roster for the FIBA World Cup this summer.

The All-Star guard will miss the competition due to the birth of his second son, according to a report from ESPN. Beal is the fifth player to withdraw from the team this month, along with Lakers forward Anthony Davis, Rockets guards James Harden and Eric Gordon and Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum.

Following the five withdraws, the original Team USA roster has been trimmed down to 15 remaining players:

The team will ultimately be trimmed down to 12 players by head coach Gregg Popovich. The final roster will be announced on Aug. 17.

While Popovich says trimming the roster down to 12 is never easy, clearly some of the players are helping him out by withdrawing on their own. Regardless of who is on the final roster, Popovich is excited to work with some of the best players in the league while representing the United States.

"I am excited about getting to training camp in August and working with all of the players that have been selected to attend the USA National Team training camp in Las Vegas," Popovich said. "We've got an excellent cross-section of veteran USA Basketball and NBA players, as well as some exciting younger players who possess amazing versatility.

"I'm appreciative of commitment that our National Team players continue to make, and the eagerness of the new players to become involved. Selecting a 12-man team will be extremely difficult. But I look forward to working with all of the players, representing the United States and doing so in a manner that all Americans will hopefully rally behind."

USA Basketball is scheduled to hold training camp in Las Vegas from August 5-8 and will participate in the FIBA World Cup in China from Aug. 31 to Sept. 15. The team is also set to play exhibition contests in Australia and California prior to the FIBA World Cup.