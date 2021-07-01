As the United States men's Olympic basketball team prepares for the 2020 Tokyo Games in a few weeks, they'll be tested by some of the brightest young stars in the NBA as they train in Las Vegas. USA Basketball announced Thursday afternoon the roster for the 2021 men's Select Team, which will train daily with the Olympic team between July 6-9 in Las Vegas to prepare the 12 selected to compete on the global stage before they head to Tokyo.

"This USA Select Team continues the legacy established by previous Select teams of helping prepare our USA National Team for the Tokyo Olympic Games," USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo said. "With all the uncertainty of how many of our Olympic Team members will be available for the USA training camp because of the overlap with the NBA Finals, we chose a USA Select Team consisting of many of the top young NBA players and four players who not only own international experience, but who played recently for USA Basketball in important national team qualifying competitions. If we need to add players to fill out our roster for any of our exhibition games, we feel this USA Select Team has an excellent variety of skilled players to choose from."

Here is the full roster of players who were named to the USA men's Select Team:

The roster features six players who were named to the 2021 NBA All-Rookie first and second team, including Saddiq Bey, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Immanuel Quickly, Isaiah Stewart and Patrick Williams. Tyler Herro and P.J. Washington were also All-Rookie selections in their first year in the league.

There's also four players on the squad who have experience playing for USA Basketball before. John Jenkins, Cam Reynolds, Josh Magette and Dakota Mathis have all represented the United States during different qualifying windows for international competitions.

The Select Team will be coached by Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, while Gonzaga University head coach Mark Few and Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jamahl Mosley will serve as assistants.