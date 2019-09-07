Team USA vs. Greece score: Live updates as the Americans take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and company in FIBA Basketball World Cup

The first round of the FIBA World Cup is officially in the books. The Americans won two of their three matchups comfortably, but looked shaky in the middle outing of the first round, needing overtime to outlast a scrappy Turkey squad. That win over Turkey clinched a spot into the final 16 in the second round.

USA will open the second round of the tournament against Greece in Shenzhen, China at 8:30 a.m. ET. They will be without the services of Jayson Tatum, who suffered an ankle injury and not only missed Thursday's victory over Japan. It will be up to Kemba Walker and Donovan Mitchell to carry the load against Greece.

The Greek national team may not be loaded with depth, but they have the best player in the tournament in reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Brazil slowed him down with a novel defensive strategy, but Team USA lacks the personnel to play the same style. Containing the best player in the tournament will be all that matters for the Americans in this one.

How will Team USA look against the MVP? Follow our live updates below:

FIBA World Cup 2019: USA vs. Greece

Date: Saturday, Sept. 7

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Location: Shenzhen Bay Sports Arena -- Shenzhen, China

Shenzhen Bay Sports Arena -- Shenzhen, China TV: None

None Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: USA -8.5

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entirety of the final game of the first round for Team USA. If the live blog below does not load, click here.