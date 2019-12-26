Teen with terminal cancer gets dying wish fulfilled by meeting LeBron James on Christmas Day

Corey Groves, 17, was diagnosed with Stage 4 sarcoma cancer and given a year to live about six months ago. He dying wish has been to meet Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. That finally came true on Christmas Day.

Prior to Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers, Groves was in attendance for the Lakers' walkthrough and got to meet James.

Groves shared a photo of himself and James inside the Staples Center on Instagram. The teenager was able to make the trip to Los Angeles along with his mother and younger brother, and wasn't worried about if James would be playing on Christmas Day after (he has recently been dealing with a groin injury).

Even if James wasn't able to play in Wednesday's game, Groves still had his wish come true. The Canadian teenager isn't taking anything for granted and is consuming all the basketball that he can.

"Before getting sick, I would eat, sleep basketball," Groves told the Toronto Sun earlier this month. "Chances are [being in L.A. for the Christmas Day game] will be my last holiday ever. I'm hoping to spread the word and maybe get LeBron's attention so I can shake my hero's hand."

Groves is obviously a huge fan of what James is able to do on the basketball court as many are. However, the 17-year old is even more impressed with what James has done away the court with his efforts in the community.

"LeBron James just does so many good things off and on the court. Recently he fed tacos to the first responders – no one is asking him to do that but he goes ahead and does it anyways," Groves told CTV News Toronto recently. "Some athletes are there for the money but he really cares about this job."

James has certainly gone above-and-beyond during his length NBA career and Groves definitely categorizes James as someone he looks up to.

Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia played a large part in setting the meeting up between Groves and James.