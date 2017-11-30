Terrence Ross to miss “a significant amount of time”

The Magic swingman suffered a knee injury during Orlando’s win over the Thunder

The Magic have announced that the knee injury that Terrence Ross suffered against the Thunder on Wednesday will force him to miss “a significant amount of time.”

A statement released on Twitter by the Orlando Magic PR account said that an MRI revealed Ross sprained the right medial collateral ligament and suffered a non-displaced fracture of his right tibial plateau. Ross will be out indefinitely with the timetable dependent on how he heals and responds to treatment.

RELEASE: Terrence Ross injury update pic.twitter.com/WytGzfD1I1 — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) November 30, 2017

Ross suffered the injury in the second quarter of the Magic’s 121-108 win over the Thunder after landing awkwardly while defending Russell Westbrook.

Averaging 9.0 points on 40.7 shooting this season, Ross was recently removed from the starting lineup in favor of Jonathon Simmons. His absence, which creates a void on both ends of the court for the Magic’s second unit, could result in more playing time for Mario Hezonja and Arron Afflalo.