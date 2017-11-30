Terrence Ross to miss “a significant amount of time”
Terrence Ross to miss “a significant amount of time”
The Magic swingman suffered a knee injury during Orlando’s win over the Thunder
The Magic have announced that the knee injury that Terrence Ross suffered against the Thunder on Wednesday will force him to miss “a significant amount of time.”
A statement released on Twitter by the Orlando Magic PR account said that an MRI revealed Ross sprained the right medial collateral ligament and suffered a non-displaced fracture of his right tibial plateau. Ross will be out indefinitely with the timetable dependent on how he heals and responds to treatment.
RELEASE: Terrence Ross injury update pic.twitter.com/WytGzfD1I1— Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) November 30, 2017
Ross suffered the injury in the second quarter of the Magic’s 121-108 win over the Thunder after landing awkwardly while defending Russell Westbrook.
Averaging 9.0 points on 40.7 shooting this season, Ross was recently removed from the starting lineup in favor of Jonathon Simmons. His absence, which creates a void on both ends of the court for the Magic’s second unit, could result in more playing time for Mario Hezonja and Arron Afflalo.
-
6 most important NBA teams this season
Is Boston the most fascinating story? Can it maintain? Will OKC hold together? Did Cavs turn...
-
Whiteside concerned with knee injury
Whiteside suffered a bone bruise on opening night, and has missed six games throughout the...
-
Flagrant Two: Interview with Blazers GM
Bill Reiter interviews GM Neil Olshey about the Blazers, the roster, and much more
-
LBJ said Simmons can be better than him
James told the then-LSU star he can be better than him, but must put in the work
-
Grizzlies GM: Team is not rebuilding
Memphis fired its coach and is in the midst of a nine-game skid, but remain 'full speed ah...
-
WATCH: Drake interviewed Kyle Lowry
His sideline reporting needs a bit of work