The NBA was rocked by the news that Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier were arrested last week as part of two separate federal investigations into gambling rings.

Billups' arrest was in relation to alleged rigged poker games with mafia connections, while Rozier's arrest was for his role in allegedly pulling himself out of a game purposefully to allow unders to hit on prop bets for a network of sports bettors. Rozier, a guard for the Miami Heat, and Billups, the coach of the Portland Trail Blazers, were both placed on leave by the NBA, and on Wednesday it was reported that they were not being paid during their leave amid the investigation and their pay was being held in escrow until the charges against them were resolved.

Terry Rozier faced $8 million tax lien amid alleged involvement in sports betting ring Carter Bahns

The NBA Players Association took issue with Rozier being placed on unpaid leave and issued a statement acknowledging their intent to appeal that decision, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

"While we are in agreement with the league that upholding the integrity of the game is of the utmost importance, their decision to place Terry on leave without pay is counter to the presumption of innocence and inconsistent with the terms of our Collective Bargaining Agreement," the statement says. "We plan to challenge their decision via the proper channels."

The players association's job is to advocate for the players and it won't want a precedent in this instance of players being put on unpaid leave in this kind of situation. The NBA will defend its decision by claiming it's to protect the Heat, by putting the money in escrow it ensures that money returns to the team if he is found guilty, but also allows Rozier to get paid out all of his salary if he is indeed innocent.

The ultimate determination will come from an arbiter, who will need to determine if the NBA's plan to have Rozier's pay put in escrow is within the boundaries of the CBA.