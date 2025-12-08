Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier appeared in federal court in New York on Monday and pleaded not guilty to two charges stemming from the FBI's investigation into sports betting and illegal gambling. Rozier, who was arrested in October along with suspended Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, former NBA player Damon Jones and more than 30 others, is among the latest defendants to be arraigned in the case.

Rozier faces federal conspiracy wire fraud and money laundering charges, and after he entered his not guilty plea, the court released him on $3 million bond. Magistrate Judge Clay Kaminsky also instructed him not to gamble, possess firearms or make contact with victims, co-defendants and witnesses in the case. Rozier surrendered his passport, as well, and was restricted to traveling between Florida, Ohio and New York.

Co-defendant De'Niro Laster, a former college football player at Kentucky, Minnesota and North Carolina Central, joined Rozier in court. He also pleaded not guilty to two charges and was released on $50,000 bond.

Rozier was implicated in the sports betting case for his alleged involvement in a sports betting ring that involved current and former NBA players trading inside, non-public information generally about injuries and illnesses. Rozier allegedly informed Laster ahead of a March 2023 game that he would remove himself early from the contest, and the indictment states that Laster sold that information to gamblers, who then distributed it through a betting syndicate.

Rozier, then a member of the Charlotte Hornets, played just 10 minutes in that game against the New Orleans Pelicans before he left with a foot injury. Sportsbooks received $200,000 in wagers on prop bets for Rozier's points, rebounds and assists totals.

The NBA previously launched its own investigation into Rozier, but the league did not find evidence of rules violations. It placed Rozier on leave after his arrest on federal charges.

The next procedural hearing for all of the defendants is set for March 4, 2026. Judge Ramon Reyes said at a previous hearing that the defendants will remain grouped together and that he intends for the trial to begin by next September.

Chauncey Billups sells Oregon home after not guilty plea

Billups, was arraigned on Nov. 24 and pleaded not guilty to charges of wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy. The Trail Blazers coach, who has been suspended since his arrest, was allegedly involved in a separate gambling scheme to Rozier's -- one in which he lured high-net worth individuals into rigged poker games tied to the mafia.

While Billups was not named in the indictment for illegal sports betting, a person referred to as "Co-Conspirator 8" matches his description. The Hall of Famer's attorney previously described the former NBA star as a "man of integrity" and denied the charges.

The latest development involving Billups came this week when he sold his home in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Public records show that Billups' home in the Portland suburb is pending sale as of Dec. 4. While Billups and the Trail Blazers have not officially parted ways, the sale could indicate that his time with the team is all but over.

Damon Jones pleads not guilty

Jones is implicated in both the sports betting and illegal gambling cases and pleaded not guilty on Nov. 6 to two charges. He was released on $200,000 bond and prohibited from gambling or making contact with organized crime.

Jones allegedly relayed inside information on two Los Angeles Lakers games to a co-conspirator, who then used the data for betting purposes. He was also charged for luring players, along with Billups, into rigged poker games. Jones and Billups are both accused of taking a cut of the money from those games as compensation for their roles.