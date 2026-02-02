Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and the NBPA won their grievance against the NBA that will pay him his $26.6 million salary for the 2025-26 season after being placed on leave in October amid a federal gambling investigation.

Rozier pleaded not guilty to two charges -- conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering -- and his attorneys have filed to have the charges dismissed. All the while, Rozier has been away from the Heat after being placed on unpaid leave after he was arrested. The NBPA filed a grievance for Rozier to be paid his salary, citing the necessary presumption of innoncence until proven guilty, which an arbitrator agreed with.

"We are pleased with the arbitrator's ruling and remain committed to ensuring that Terry's due process rights are protected and that he is afforded the presumption of innocence throughout this process," a NBPA spokesperson said.

The Heat had been holding Rozier's payments in escrow, and will now pay him his full salary for the 2025-26 season -- or until a ruling is made on his case and it's determined whether he was guilty in the alleged betting scandal.

That ruling comes at an interesting time for the Heat, as they are considered one of the top potential suitors for Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of the NBA's trade deadline on Thursday. Rozier's salary could be important filler in any deal, whether for Antetokounmpo or any other trade the Heat want to make.

Because Rozier is an expiring salary, using his contract would allow the Heat some added flexibility in trade talks. His money will come off of the books after this season and would allow Miami to make an offer to the Bucks that could provide some much-needed cap relief for the Bucks.

Rozier's contract has counted against Miami's cap all season and has always been considered tradable, but the uncertainty of his situation given the charges against him made it feel a bit murky. The arbitrator's ruling in Rozier's favor could help provide clarity for teams perhaps unsure if a deal involving Rozier would clear at the league level.