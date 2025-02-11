The NBA trade deadline reshaped several rosters on the fly, but a team that made a big swing in the offseason is one of the best-positioned squads heading into the NBA All-Star break. The New York Knicks acquired Karl-Anthony Towns in a swap for Julius Randle before the season opened, and now New York sits third in the East with a 34-18 record. New York takes on the Pacers in a potential NBA playoff preview on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET as part of a four-game Tuesday NBA schedule. Popular NBA player props in that matchup include points for Towns (over/under 24.5), points for Jalen Brunson (over/under 28.5), assists for Tyrese Haliburton (over/under 8.5) and rebounds for Pascal Siakam (7.5). In the other three matchups, the latest NBA odds via SportsLine consensus list the 76ers at -9 vs. the Raptors, the Pistons -4.5 vs. the Bulls and Grizzlies -3.5 vs. the Suns.

Props for Raptors vs. 76ers (-9, 226), 7 p.m. ET

The injury report will play a large role in handicapping this one. The Raptors are in a tough spot health-wise with RJ Barrett (concussion) and new acquisition Brandon Ingram (ankle) ruled out. The Sixers will have Paul George (finger) available, though Joel Embiid (knee) is listed as questionable. Toronto has dropped four straight, though the Raptors are 3-2 against the spread in their last five. The 76ers have lost three in a row, albeit those all came against teams currently in playoff position.



Props for Knicks vs. Pacers (+2.5, 239.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Teams that were relatively quiet at the deadline meet in arguably the top matchup of the evening. It makes sense that both teams are content as the Knicks are third in the East, followed by the Pacers in fourth. Both are 7-3 in their last 10 games. New York is 12-12 against the spread on the road, while Indiana is 10-10-1 ATS at home, so oddsmakers have fairly valued these teams from a spread perspective.



Props for Pistons vs. Bulls (+4.5, 237.5), 8 p.m. ET

The Bulls remain in at least the play-in conversation as the No. 10 seed in the East, though they're largely looking to the future after dealing Zach LaVine before the deadline. Detroit is sixth in the East and this looks like the year it is ready to make a playoff run after years of rebuilding. The Pistons, who have won four of their last six overall, have been tough on the road, going 16-9-1 ATS this season



Props for Grizzlies vs. Suns (+3.5, 244.5), 10 p.m. ET

The Suns failed swing a big deal at the deadline and the enter this matchup at 26-26 and on the fringe of the NBA playoff picture in the West. The Grizzlies, meanwhile, have been much healthier this season and they are second in the West. The Suns have lost four of their last five, while the Grizzlies are looking to bounce back from a loss against the Thunder on Saturday that halted a four-game winning streak.



