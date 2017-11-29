The 87ers are Getting a Rebrand and a New Arena
The 87ers are Getting a Rebrand and a New Arena
After five years at the University of Delaware’s Bob Carpenter Center as the Delaware 87ers, the Sixers’ G-League affiliate is gearing up for some big changes. Next season, the 87ers will be rebranded, pending league approval, and play their games at the brand new 76ers Fieldhouse.
The arena will be a “140,000-square-foot, multi-purpose sports complex and youth training center” off of Route 13 and Garasches Lane in Wilmington that seats 2,500. It’s set to open in the fourth quarter of next year. But that’s not all:
Boasting three full-size professional basketball courts, two indoor turf soccer fields, a world-class sports performance and athletic training area, as well as retail and office space, this dynamic new facility will also serve as a beacon for youth sports in Delaware.
76ers Fieldhouse establishes a first-class destination for thousands of hours of youth basketball, soccer, volleyball, and other sport competitions and athletic training sessions each year. Additionally, this privately-funded facility will feature programming designed to benefit thousands of underserved youth annually by leveraging the powerful platform of sports. These programs will be centered around physical fitness, nutrition and wellness, in addition to basketball skills training and development.
The 76ers Fieldhouse (naming rights to come) is being constructed by The Buccini/Pollin Group whose previous work includes the Union’s Talen Energy Stadium.
