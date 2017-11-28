The Amazing Spida-Man Shirts Now Available!

The unofficial shirt of your friendly neighborhood Spida-Man!

The Utah Jazz have found themselves something special with Donovan Mitchell, and that’s why we rocked out these fun new shirts! It's not every year you get to draft an amazing rookie who goes by "Spida-Man."

Show your support for your friendly neighborhood Spida-Man! While these t-shirts may not give you the basketball ability of Spida-Man, you may gain his water bottle spraying ability while wearing one.*

*We take no responsibility if water bottle spraying ability does not see significant improvement upon wearing this t-shirt.

These web-crawling beauties are yellow and green print on a super-comfortable heather navy tee. Like our #TankNote shirts, these will go fast so get them while you still can.

Sure to start a conversation at your next Jazz game or night out (#NightLife), these shirts are $25 each and can be found in sizes Small to 3XL.