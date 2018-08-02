The Basketball Tournament: How to watch channel, teams, semifinal and title game info

The Basketball Tournament, the $2 million, winner-take-all event, which has gone from niche audience to bona fide summer sensation in just four years' time, is set up for its biggest moment yet Thursday.

Jimmer Fredette is partly why.

The fact that Fredette is involved, and thriving, has given TBT a bigger boost than usual this year. When he came out of BYU in 2011, Fredette had turned in one of the most publicized and acclaimed two-year runs in college hoops of the previous decade. While he never got traction in the NBA, despite being a top-10 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, The Basketball Tournament has allowed for the now-29-year-old to have a star turn once more.

His team reached the semis thanks in part to his 41-point performance on Friday night.

Fredette's averaging 33 points per game game and leading TBT in scoring. His team will go against Eberlin Drive, who is led by Jerome Randle, a former point guard at Cal (2006-10). Eberlin Drive also has former UNC player James Michael McAdoo, though his appearance for Thursday's game is still to be determined.

And that's what makes TBT so interesting. You can add/adjust your lineup as the tournament goes on. The event itself is even lobbying to get Dwyane Wade to play for Marquette's team in the semis and/or finals.

As for that Golden Eagles-Overseas Elite game, know this: Overseas Elite is the Warriors of TBT. The team has won this event the past three years. Given the format, and talent, involved? That's wild. D.J. Kennedy (St. John's), Kyle Fogg (Arizona) and Errick McCollum (Goshen College, an NAIA school) are the primary stars of the team. Former Gonzaga guard Jeremy Pargo is also a factor.

The Golden Eagles are a Marquette alumni-themed team, led by Travis Diener, Jamil Wilson and Mo Acker. No matter who wins that game, the best outcome for TBT is to get Team Fredette playing in the title game.

Ultimately, this event and its quirks (including the clock-less Elam Ending) have provided basketball audiences with one more viewing event to help the offseason push along. It's only getting bigger by the year. Thursday night should be pretty sweet.

The Basketball Tournament semifinals

