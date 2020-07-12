With the resumption of the NBA season still a few weeks away, The Basketball Tournament has done a solid job of quenching the thirst of basketball fans in the meantime. TBT tipped off its sixth year of the annual competition on July 4, and is set to begin the Final Four on Sunday. The tournament, as a whole, will conclude with the championship game on Tuesday, July 14.

Though there's still plenty of tournament left to play, there's already been some interesting upsets. Defending champions Carmen's Crew fell in the Sweet 16 to No. 16 seed House of Paign, while No. 22 Sideline Cancer and No. 23 Herd That advanced to the Elite Eight in huge upset wins. The Final Four will feature the Golden Eagles taking on the Red Scare, and Overseas Elite doing battle against Sideline Cancer.

The games follow standard college rules, with the exception of nine-minute quarters and a limit of six fouls per player, but the biggest format change TBT has over all other competitions is the Elam Ending, which was featured during the 2020 NBA All-Star Game. The way that works is that halfway through the fourth quarter, the clock is turned off and a target score is set, which is the leading team's score plus seven. Whichever team reaches that point total first wins the game. The idea is that it eliminates intentional fouling and creates a more fluid game toward the end.

Find the odds for every team in the tournament down below:

The Basketball Tournament Odds

*Eliminated