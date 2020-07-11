Watch Now: Malcolm Hill ready to 'just have fun' in TBT ( 2:20 )

The Basketball Tournament, which tipped off its sixth year of competition on July 4, is halfway through the round of Elite Eight, and there's already been some crazy upsets. Defending champions Carmen's Crew fell in the Sweet 16 to No. 16 seed House of Paign, while No. 22 Sideline Cancer and No. 23 Herd That advanced to the Elite Eight in huge upset wins. The action continues on Saturday, July 11 as the second half of the Elite Eight gets underway. The tournament, as a whole, will conclude with the championship game on Tuesday, July 14.

This year, the field was reduced to 24 teams, and the cash prize was lowered to $1 million. In addition, instead of a cross-country event, the entire tournament is taking place at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, with players and staff members quarantined in one location. Four teams -- Best Virginia, Mid-American Unity, Jackson TN Underdawgs, and Playing for Jimmy V -- were replaced before the tournament started due to positive coronavirus tests. A fifth team, Eberlein Drive, was removed after the tournament was already underway. Eberlein Drive was supposed to play in the Sweet 16 on Monday night, but instead their scheduled opponent, Brotherly Love, automatically advanced to the next round.

"Although it's difficult to release the teams that we have, we're following our plan to control the spread of the virus within our bubble here in Columbus, [Ohio]," TBT founder and CEO Jon Mugar said in a statement, via ESPN. "We have administered nearly 1,400 tests with just 31 positive cases, only five of which were in Columbus. We continue to have confidence in our health and safety plan to reduce the risk for everyone involved with TBT 2020."

Dozens of former college and NBA players are taking part, including Jarrett Jack and Joe Johnson, who are suiting up for four-time champions Overseas Elite. Though already eliminated, Carmen's Crew, was led by Jared Sullinger and Aaron Craft.

Here's the full schedule and how to watch every game:

Round 1

All times Eastern

July 4

No. 9 Big X 79, No. 24 D2 74

No. 12 Brotherly Love 87, No. 21 Stillwater Stars 71

No. 16 House of 'Paign 76, No. 17 War Tampa, 53

No. 13 Team CP3 76, No. 20 PrimeTime Players 74

July 5

No. 23 Herd That 80, No. 10 Peoria All-Stars 65

No. 22 Sideline Cancer 93, No. 11 Team Hines 91

No. 19 Men of Mackey 83, No. 14 Heartfire 79

No. 15 Armored Athlete 98, No. 18 Power of the Paw 91

Round 2 (Sweet Sixteen)

All times Eastern

July 6

No. 5 Eberlein Drive (Disqualified due to positive COVID-19 test) vs. No. 12 Brotherly Love (Will automatically advance)

No. 4 Golden Eagles 76, No. 13 Team CP3 67

July 7

No. 22 Sideline Cancer 76, No. 6 Team Challenge ALS 66

No. 3 Boeheim's Army 76, No. 19 Men of Mackey, 69

July 8

No. 8 Red Scare 77, No. 9 Big X 68

No. 16 House of 'Paign 76, No. 1 Carmen's Crew 68

July 9

No. 23 Herd That 102, No. 7 The Money Team 99

No. 2 Overseas Elite 76, No. 15 Armored Athlete 70

Round 3 (Elite Eight)

All times Eastern

July 10

Quarterfinal 1: No. 4 Golden Eagles 83, No. 12 Team Brotherly Love 76

Quarterfinal 2: No. 8 Red Scare 83, No. 16 House of Paign 76

July 11

Quarterfinal 3: No. 2 Overseas Elite vs. No. 23 Herd That, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Quarterfinal 4: No. 3 Boheim's Army vs. No. 22 Sideline Cancer, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Round 4 (Final Four)

All times Eastern

July 12

TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Round 5 (Championship)

All times Eastern

July 14