The best athlete Halloween costumes from around the sports world

It's Halloween and everyone is in the spooky spirit, even professional athletes. While many people choose to dress up as their favorite players, those favorite players have to dress up as something too. Some athletes are going all out when it comes to their costumes this year.

Here's a look at some of the best looks:

  • LeBron James always goes all-out for Halloween, and this year is no different. We present to you: LeDward Scissorhands
  • Calling all Game of Thrones fans. Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George spent what I imagine was many hours in the makeup chair to resemble the Night King, now that's dedication to the holiday. Just beware of anyone dressed as Arya.
  • Another athlete who dressed as a villain was Los Angeles Laker Dwight Howard, who went as a very convincing Thanos. Judging by the video it seems he has the infinity stones, oh no. Stop snapping, Dwight!
  • New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick went as a grumpy old man, or did he go as Emperor Palpatine? Wait, no I think that's just his "rain" look.
  • You ain't never had a friend like him. Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins looks ready to grant you three wishes. For Texans fans, one of those wishes might be control of the very up in the air AFC South. 
  • Gritty hasn't been around long, but this mascot sure knows hows how to make an impact. For Halloween, the orange fur-ball grabbed the lasso of truth, that also seems to be a squeaky toy, and presented the world with "Wonder Gritty."
  • New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead dressed as Mr. Incredible and had the perfect sidekick in a baby dressed as Jack-Jack. Just be careful of all his powers Rex, those laser eyes are no joke. 

     Many of his teammates got in the Halloween spirit as well. 

  • Captain, the official puppy of the Washington Capitals, couldn't decide on one costume, but that just means more cute dog photos for us. 
  • The Carolina Hurricanes know it's always a good time to eat some candy, even when on the ice. 
  • Athletes can't exactly practice in costume, but that doesn't mean they can't still get in the Halloween spirit on the field. OBJ is known for having custom cleats so it's no surprise he got some pumpkin ones for the upcoming holiday. 
  • The Miami Dolphins are getting in the spirit by giving back to the community. They helped elementary school kids pick out their costume and took them shopping for their Halloween looks. Here is Chandler Cox helping a girl pick out a unicorn costume:
