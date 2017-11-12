The Bird Calls Podcast Ep. 55: Boogie and AD do work plus what to expect against Hawks

Pels stars lift team to 111-103 win vs. Clippers. Let’s face it, these guys can really play.

TheBirdWrites.com’s ballet expert Kevin Barrios (@kevinbforbounce) joined me (@TraBeTa) after an electrifying Pelicans win against the Clippers 111-103 at the Blender. The crowd was pumped, Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins dominated, Jrue Holiday not so much, and E’Twaun Moore ETwaun’ed.

Big Cuz was excellent tonight, scoring in every imaginable way including four-point plays, reverse layups, pullups, crossover dribbles, etc. etc.; he finished with 35 and 15 rebounds. Anthony Davis was “less” “productive,” finishing with 25 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. So good! Cousins had eight turnovers, though, and Jrue had seven, many of which looked u-g-l-y.

Next, Kevin shares his story about a kid who grunted whenever the Clippers had the ball. Take it easy, kid! DeAndre Jordan is a delight, Jawun Evans is super fast and we didn’t even talk about Austin Rivers, who had 19 points with five made threes. (grunts)

Kevin has a thought or two about what to do when Rajon Rondo comes back (by Nov. 17, national TV at DEN, they say). Will he start or won’t he? Bets being taken at even odds. We also talk turnovers, Cheick Diallo (19 minutes, 4-5 FG) and the Spurs, oh my!

Kevin also has some real cool, creative projects coming out - so listen to the end to hear about that! And I might just be on another podcast verrrry soon.

In the final part of this pod, Preston Ellis sits down with Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks and Peachtree Hoops to talk about the Pelicans upcoming matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

Rate our podcast, download it, and above all else, listen to it!