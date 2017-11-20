The Bird Calls Podcast Ep. 59: Carmelo and Paul George guarding Anthony Davis and other things to watch for tonight

Previewing the New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder with Brett Dawson!

Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman joined Preston and I to talk about the Oklahoma City Thunder, the New Orleans Pelicans opponent on Monday night inside the Smoothie King Center.

With Carmelo Anthony and Paul George joining forces with Russell Westbrook, many expected the Thunder to become one of the best teams in the league overnight. That hasn’t happened... yet.

Listen to Brett explain why OKC is currently under .500 and has lost a lot of close games down the stretch. As a hint, a lot of the issues revolve around the teams still developing chemistry. Thus far when adversity has hit, the stars have reverted back to their old habits — which is usually why solid, sometimes even beautiful basketball morphs into jagged play during clutch time moments.

In addition to what has already transpired in OKC on the schedule, Brett gives a detailed look at tonight’s game, specifically how he thinks Billy Donovan will game plan for DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis.

Lastly, listen to everyone give their predictions!

