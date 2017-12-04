The Birdcalls Podcast Ep. 61: Has DeMarcus Cousins turned a corner at a pivotal time for the Pelicans?

In light of the injury to Anthony Davis, New Orleans may need to best version of Boogie for an extended period of time.

It’s nearing noon here on Monday, December 4, 2017 and New Orleans Pelicans Nation continues to sit anxiously on the very edge of their seats. We’re over 60 hours removed from the incident that led to the superstar’s injury to his pelvic region, yet we’re still very much in the dark about the results of Anthony Davis’ MRI.

What will be, will be, I guess, because basketball games must still be played. After losing Davis on Friday against the Utah Jazz, the Pelicans played Saturday in Portland and they won. The entire team came up huge in AD’s absence, but it was the play of DeMarcus Cousins that grabbed a lot of attention. He scored 38 points, but it was the manner in which he played that had many fans talking.

Listen to David Grubb, this week’s guest representing Crescent City Sports, discuss Boogie with Preston and I. Over the last few games, Cousin’s decision making has improved immensely and he’s done a great job of keeping his emotions in check, especially after several Trail Blazers tried to bait him in New Orleans last game.

In addition, we talk about the positives stemming from Rajon Rondo’s return, an improving Jrue Holiday and the Pelicans bench, a unit centered around Darius Miller, Jameer Nelson and Tony Allen that has really stepped up of late. Oh, and of course there’s some Omer Asik discussion — maybe it’s perfect timing that he’s back?

Lastly, we leave you with some New Orleans Saints talk. This 9-3 team has been positively riveting this season with fantastic contributions from so many players that include Alvin Kamara, Max Unger and Marshon Lattimore.

