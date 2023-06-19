The Washington Wizards could have traded Bradley Beal in November 2018, when ESPN reported that no one on their roster was off-limits. Instead, they traded fourth-year forward Kelly Oubre Jr. for 15-year forward Trevor Ariza, and, when that didn't turn their seemingly cursed season around -- weeks after season-ending surgery on his injured heel, John Wall tore his Achilles -- they dumped Otto Porter Jr. and Markieff Morris at the deadline.

The Wizards could have traded Beal in the 2019 offseason, when they fell three spots in the draft lottery and the Miami Herald reported that the Heat were willing to take Wall's massive contract off their hands. Instead, Washington inked Beal to a two-year extension that October, which made him ineligible to be moved for the rest of the season.

The Wizards could have traded Beal in in the 2020 offseason, when ESPN reported that Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted him in Milwaukee. Instead, they re-signed Davis Bertans to a five-year, $80 million deal and swapped Wall for Russell Westbrook. They had no interest in moving him for even the No. 1 or No. 2 pick in the draft, per ESPN.

The Wizards could have traded Beal in January 2021, when he was 27 years old, playing at an All-NBA level and was a year and a half away from free agency. Instead, they refused to make him available before the deadline, snuck into the playoffs with a below-.500 record and were promptly eliminated.

The Wizards could have traded Beal in the 2021 offseason, when The Athletic reported that the Warriors' stars were pushing management to pursue him. Instead, they dealt Westbrook to the Lakers, replaced coach Scott Brooks with Wes Unseld Jr. and brought in Spencer Dinwiddie to be Beal's new backcourt partner.

The Wizards could have traded Beal in January 2022, when he was frustrated with their mediocrity, a few months away from free agency and would not sign the maximum contract extension they'd offered him. Instead, they traded Dinwiddie and Bertans for Kristaps Porzingis at the deadline and Beal had season-ending wrist surgery. That July, they re-signed him to a five-year, $251 million deal that included a no-trade clause.

After far too many losses, quotes about loyalty and hypothetical trades, there is finally a real Beal deal. He's reportedly going to the Phoenix Suns, in exchange for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, several second-round picks and a pick swap. Had Washington ended this era at any point before he signed that contract, the haul would have been much heftier: talented young players, multiple unprotected first-rounders, you name it.

Underwhelming as the return may seem, though, moving Beal was the Wizards' most clear-eyed move in years. Blasting the Wizards for the trade would be like hammering McDonald's for bringing back Grimace. It should have happened much earlier, but at least they did it.

During the 2018-19 season, Wizards owner Ted Leonsis said, "We will never, ever tank." He fired general manager Ernie Grunfeld a few months later because they missed the playoffs, and, four years later, fired general manager Tommy Sheppard for the same reason. The difference, however, is that it appears the new front office, led by Michael Winger, has been empowered to aim higher. A core of Beal, Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma is not good enough anymore.

One cannot separate the Beal trade from the salary-cap environment in which it was made. The moment that Washington agreed to a no-trade clause, it effectively torpedoed the trade value of his contract, which will pay him $57.1 million in 2026-27. The moment that the NBA and the players association agreed to the terms of the new collective bargaining agreement, Beal's contract was no longer just a monument to Washington's desperation and shortsightedness. It was potentially an albatross.

To acquire Beal, contenders needed not only the contracts to get in range of his $43.3 million 2022-23 salary, but the confidence that they could build a championship-caliber team with whatever was left. Under the extremely restrictive new CBA, it will no longer be an easy decision for some teams to spend deep into the luxury tax and figure the rest out later -- for almost everybody, it will be an easy decision not to. This, plus the no-trade clause, is why Phoenix and Miami's competing offers centered around cap relief were what passed for a bidding war.

The new CBA also altered what Washington could talk itself into. With both Kuzma and Porzingis able to hit free agency this summer, it would have been challenging to merely bring the band back without going into the luxury tax. The only way a franchise can justify having a roster that is both expensive and well short of a contender is by maintaining that this is only a temporary state of being. For Beal and the Wizards, the path forward was already hazy at best; the new rules made it virtually invisible.

The Beal trade is not the kind of move that is inherently exciting. Washington effectively dumped its best player, who turns 30 this month and whose decline has been greatly exaggerated, in exchange for whatever Paul can bring back in a trade, Shamet's fine-but-unremarkable contract and the small amount of draft capital that the Suns hadn't already sent to Brooklyn. Winger and executive Travis Schlenk, however, should not be blamed for the mistakes of the previous regime operating under Leonsis' no-rebuilding edict. If there were trade offers out there that resembled what Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant commanded, they would have accepted one of them. Given the no-trade clause and the sheer size of the contract, merely getting out of it consitutes a victory.

Even if you want to yell at the Wizards that they'd have been better off playing hardball with Beal, isn't it refreshing to be quibbling over how they're tearing it down rather than debating the merits of trying to get to the moon by climbing a tree? For all the criticism Sheppard received, Washington traded well on his watch: The deals that brought Westbrook in and sent him away were both home runs, and 2022-23 might have been the best season of Porzingis' career. The broader plan, however, was delusional, and in this respect the Beal trade is the complete opposite of all the decisions the franchise has made in recent years.

For the Wizards to make this particular trade, they had to accept and admit that their plan hadn't worked and wasn't going to. They had to take an honest look at themselves, their star and the market, and they had to do the obvious, hard thing. What's most important about this trade is not the collective value of the trade package coming their way. It's that they are no longer deluding themselves.