The Bucks are on a 14-game winning streak; imagine how much more dominant they'd be if they were shooting well

The Milwaukee Bucks are steamrolling the NBA. The gap between their net rating and that of the second-ranked Los Angeles Lakers is the same as the gap between the Lakers and the seventh-ranked Philadelphia 76ers. During the Bucks' 14-game winning streak, their average margin of victory is 16.6 points, and they have held teams to 100.3 points per 100 possessions, allowing fewer shots in the restricted area and a lower percentage on those shots than any team in the league. Giannis Antetokounmpo is even better than he was in his MVP season.

Imagine if they were shooting well.

The Bucks are the clearest possible illustration of the idea that the threat of the 3-pointer is more important than whether or not it actually goes in. Their entire offense is based on surrounding Antetokounmpo with shooters so that there is space for him to lope into the paint, where he is close to unstoppable. Since the start of the streak, no team has created more than their 22.7 wide-open (i.e. the closest defender is six-plus feet away) 3s per game, per NBA.com, but only four teams have made their clean looks at a lower percentage. Despite this, only the Dallas Mavericks have scored more efficiently, both during Milwaukee's streak and on the season.

The simple takeaway is that the Bucks' shooters have been good enough to stretch the defense and open driving lanes, and maybe that's all that matters. At the beginning of the season, Milwaukee was hardly ever getting to the rim -- a likely aftereffect of losing Malcolm Brogdon -- but during the streak, it has taken 40 perfect of its shots within four feet of the basket, virtually identical to its 2018-19 rate, per Cleaning The Glass. While Brook Lopez's 3-point percentage has dropped from 36.5 percent to 27.9 percent, he is launching five a game without hesitation because he understands what the Bucks want from him.

It is notable, though, that a team that empowers everyone to fire away has just three players in its regular rotation -- Khris Middleton, Kyle Korver and George Hill -- who are making 40 percent or more of their wide-open 3s. This feels especially significant for this particular team, in light of the way in which it went out in last season's conference finals.

Back in May, the Toronto Raptors decided they didn't need to guard Eric Bledsoe on the perimeter. Even when Bledsoe was on the bench, Milwaukee's shooters weren't scary enough to stop Toronto from aggressively sending help when Antetokounmpo put the ball on the floor. The two teams created almost exactly the same number of wide-open 3s, but the Bucks made just 32.9 percent of theirs.

It looked like they were shook. A more generous read is that they were unlucky. Either way, the blueprint for defending them in the playoffs has been established. Opponents might even be more motivated to make Antetokounmpo uncomfortable this time around, given that Milwaukee has become more reliant on him with Brogdon out of the picture. The Bucks have to hope the results will be different, whether that is because of Antetokounmpo's improvement as a playmaker or because the shooters are either luckier or more ready for the moment.

At 20-3, with the league's best statistical profile, you can make a compelling case for Milwaukee as the clear-cut championship favorite. The argument against the Bucks is that their elegant offense looked predictable against elite defense seven months ago, and they aren't any less dependent on the supporting cast making 3s than they were then. As dominant as Milwaukee has been, I wonder if its front office is secretly concerned about the shooting numbers. In between now and February's trade deadline, we'll find out.