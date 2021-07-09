Greetings my fellow sports aficionados, it's Chris Bengel back again to bring you the latest in the world of sports. I hope that everyone is ready to call their respective couches home as we have a ton of sensational baseball, soccer and basketball action to keep us entertained this weekend.

But first: is there any doubt that baseball is the sport where absolute insanity can happen on a moment's notice? Philadelphia Phillies jack-of-all-trades utility man Brad Miller slugged three home runs against the Chicago Cubs last night. Sure, the Cubs have only won once in their past 13 games, but it's not like anyone would expect Miller to connect on a trio of long balls.

And that wasn't even the most insane feat of the night. San Diego Padres relief pitcher Daniel Camarena, who was called up on Thursday, hit a grand slam off of Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer. Yes, you read that right. A reliever connected on a grand slam for the first time since Don Robinson accomplished the feat for the Pittsburgh Pirates back in 1985. Relievers hardly ever get to bat and, even on the rare occasion that they do, not much is expected from an offensive standpoint. This was absolute bedlam.

There's a ton of sports news to get to, so let's get started!

1. Suns offense too much for Bucks to handle in Game 2 🏀

The Phoenix Suns now have a firm advantage over the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals following Thursday's 118-108 win in Game 2. A major reason Phoenix won was because their offense was firing on all cylinders throughout the majority of the contest.

Devin Booker put together a sensational 31-point performance

put together a sensational Mikal Bridges also chipped in 27 points and connected on three shots from beyond the arc

also chipped in Veteran point guard Chris Paul continued to be a calming force to the Suns as he added 23 points and eight assists

On the other side, Giannis Antetokounmpo definitely left everything that he had out on the floor. He finished with 42 points on 15-of-22 shooting while also grabbing 12 rebounds, dishing out four assists, and recording three blocks.

One of the most glaring issues for Milwaukee turned out to be secondary scoring -- yet again. Khris Middleton scored just 11 points and only drilled one of his six attempts from three. Jrue Holiday did contribute 17 points, but his shooting struggles continued as he hit just 7 of his 21 field goal attempts.

CBS Sports NBA scribe Jack Maloney provided his takeaways of Phoenix's pivotal Game 2 win, which you can check out right here.

It's definitely going to be an uphill battle for the Bucks if they want to get back in this series. However, the series is shifting back to Milwaukee, so anything is possible. On the other hand, if the Suns continue to play like the juggernaut that they have through the first two games, "Suns in 4" is very much a possibility.

2. Lionel Messi and England both have a lot on the line this weekend ⚽

The soccer world will take center stage this weekend for the final of both the UEFA Euro and Copa America tournaments. Two of the biggest storylines revolve around one team and one superstar.

In Saturday's Copa America final, Argentina will be taking on Brazil in a battle for South American supremacy. The matchup will pit two of the game's biggest stars against one another in Neymar Jr. and Lionel Messi.

Sure, it's going to be a ton of fun to watch Neymar and Messi go at it one more time, but it's all about Messi in this one

This will likely be Messi's final chance to win Copa America

The 34-year old has won 10 La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey titles, and four UEFA Champions League titles, but he has never won a major trophy with Argentina

The other huge storyline will be England going for its first Euro title. England advanced to Sunday's Euro final with a 2-1 win over Denmark in extra time on Wednesday.

This marks the first time that England will be playing for the Euro championship as they've never made it past the semifinals

as they've England has only made it to the semifinals on one occasion , which came in 1996 when they ended up falling to Germany

, which came in when they ended up falling to Germany Back in 2016, England only made it to the Round of 16

Sunday will clearly be an opportunity for England to exercise some of their demons when they take on Italy.

3. MLB extends Trevor Bauer's administrative leave ⚾

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was placed on the seven-day administrative leave list earlier this month by Major League Baseball. The league is currently investigating sexual assault allegations that have been brought about against the starting pitcher.

The Major League Baseball Players Association announced yesterday that the administrative period will be extended by another week. The administrative leave extension means that the league will have more time to gather their evidence regarding Bauer and potentially come to a decision on if he should be repremanded. The woman that accused Bauer of sexual assault has filed a temporary restraining order against him.

The allegations are being investigated by the Pasadena (Calif.) Police Department.

Here are some of the facts that are known thus far:

According to Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang of The Athletic, the woman's initial encounters with Bauer were consensual. "I agreed to have consensual sex; however, I did not agree or consent to what he did next. I did not agree to be sexually assaulted," the woman said

There are allegations that Bauer strangled and punched his accuser

One of Bauer's agents, Jon Fetterolf, told ESPN's Jeff Passan that the relationship was "wholly consensual and that "any allegations that the pair's encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law"

4. There will be no fans at the Tokyo Olympics 🏅

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to get underway on July 23 -- exactly two weeks from today -- but there won't be any fans in attendance. Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa made that decision after meeting with International Olympics Committee members and local organizers on Thursday.

The decision was made due to Tokyo's new state of emergency because of rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

The state of emergency will run from July 12 to Aug. 22 -- the entirety of the Games

will run from Tokyo reported 920 new COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, according to the Associated Press, which is an increase from the 714 that were reported last Wednesday. It's the highest increase of cases since May 13

As a country, Japan has had 810,000 COVID-19 cases and there have been 14,900 deaths. Currently, just 15 percent of the Japanese population is fully vaccinated, according to the AP.

The various committees definitely came together and made the right decision here. With COVID-19 cases on the rise, they're erring on the side of caution in an effort to keep the athletes, Olympic officials and volunteers safe.

Friday

⚾ Reds vs. Brewers, 8:10 p.m. I MIL -121 I TV: YouTube

⚾ Yankees vs. Astros, 8:10 p.m. I HOU -140 | TV: MLB.TV

Saturday

🎾 Wimbledon women's final: Ashleigh Barty vs. Karolina Pliskova, 9 a.m. | TV: ESPN

👊 UFC 264: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier, 10 p.m. | TV: ESPN+ PPV

Sunday

🎾 Wimbledon men's final: TBD vs. TBD, 9 a.m. | TV: ESPN

🏀 NBA Finals Game 3: Suns vs. Bucks, 8 p.m. | TV: ABC

Tampa Bay has blossomed into the new City of Champions with the Buccaneers winning the Super Bowl and the Lightning winning their second straight Stanley Cup earlier this week. Everybody remembers the hilarious hijinks of Tom Brady as the Buccaneers quarterback decided to throw the Lombardi Trophy to another boat during the team's celebration parade in February. On Thursday, the official Stanley Cup Twitter account made a joke that it's too heavy to throw and tagged Brady in the tweet. Brady had the perfect response:

"Idk…everything feels a bit lighter after some tequila."

We'll see if anyone tries to replicate Brady's toss when the Lightning celebrate their latest championship.