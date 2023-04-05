Well, you made it to Wednesday. You're halfway through the work week and, more importantly, you're on the doorstep of The Masters teeing off tomorrow. It's your favorite Bostonian, Tyler Sullivan, here to help you wait out the clock, and while we do that, how about we make some money to add to your bankroll for the weekend of golf ahead?

I'll let our outstanding golf staff do the heavy lifting, but I'm riding with Collin Morikawa in the outright and top 10 markets. As for what we're looking at today, I have a couple of NBA plays and we'll also look to the lone night game in the MLB and highlight a superstar that is due for a big outing. Let's ride.

Bulls at Bucks, 7:30 p.m. | TV: ESPN

Latest Odds: Milwaukee Bucks -7.5 Bet Now

Key Trend : Bucks are 9-2-1 ATS when playing on no rest this season.



: Bucks are 9-2-1 ATS when playing on no rest this season. The Pick: Bucks -6.5 (-110)

Milwaukee can lock up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with a win over Chicago, so they won't be lacking in the motivation department. Both of these teams are playing on the second night of a back-to-back, which continues to favor the Bucks, who have been the best team to bet on in this spot all season at 9-2-1 ATS with zero rest. The Bulls have gone 1-5 ATS in their last six games with no rest in between.

Chicago -- who fell to Atlanta on Tuesday -- also hasn't responded well to losses this season. They have covered just 40% of their games following a loss, which is the third-worst cover rate in the NBA.

💰 The Picks

🏀 NBA

Raptors vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. | NBA.TV

Latest Odds: Boston Celtics -145 Bet Now

The pick: Celtics (-190) -- This game tips off at the same time as Bucks-Bulls, so the Celtics should still be operating on the slim possibility of ascending to the top seed in the East. They are coming off a loss to the Sixers on Tuesday that went down to the wire and featured a mediocre night from the field for Jayson Tatum (35% shooting). I expect him to rebound, as should Boston.

The Celtics have won 62.5% of their games this season that followed a loss, which is sixth-best in the NBA. They are also tied for an NBA-best 9-3 straight up when playing on zero rest. Toronto -- who defeated Charlotte on Tuesday -- is 4-7 straight up on the second night of a back-to-back.

Blue Jays vs. Royals, 7:40 p.m. | MLB.TV

The pick: Vladimir Guerreo Jr. Over 1.5 total bases (+102). Most of the MLB action takes place throughout the afternoon, leaving us just one game to really focus on at night. With Toronto, I think Vlady Jr. s due for a big game after three-straight one-hits outings on four at-bats each. He also has just one double on the season and has just six total bases over the first five games.

Guerrero led the MLB in total bases back in 2021 and averaged nearly two total bases per game (1.9) last season. Royals starter Zack Greinke is coming off a solid start on Opening Day, but nothing enough to scare me away here, especially at plus money.

