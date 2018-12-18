The Bulls and Thunder got into a scrap, and even Bulls coach Jim Boylen got involved

The Oklahoma City Thunder-Chicago Bulls matchup was heading toward being a pretty forgettable game. Late in the third quarter, the Thunder were up by 20-plus points and cruising to an easy win over one of the worst teams in the league. But then, things got pretty interesting.

With the Thunder controlling the ball, Cameron Payne was called for a foul. After the whistle, and away from the ball, Russell Westbrook gave a little push to Kris Dunn, who responded by shoving Westbrook back. At that point, it turned into chaos.

Jerami Grant arrived on the scene with something to say to Dunn, who was soon backed up by veteran Bulls big man Robin Lopez. Those two, Grant and Lopez, got tangled up on the sideline and fell into the courtside seats. As Lopez got up, he was furious, screaming and pointing at Grant. There was all sorts of yelling and holding, and then, to everyone's surprise, Bulls coach Jim Boylen got involved.

The hard-nosed coach jumped right into the fray and dragged Grant out of the scrum in a near chokehold. Here's the entire incident from multiple angles. You can clearly see Boylen's involvement starting at the 2:15 mark.

It's one thing to see coaches trying to play peacemaker but it's pretty rare to see a coach jump into the middle of a scrum and physically drag a player away -- especially one from an opposing team. Boylen's move was somewhat reminiscent of Jeff Van Gundy hanging on to Alonzo Mourning's leg during the 1998 playoffs.

Boylen was almost surely coming from a good place and was only trying to stop the scuffle from escalating, but it's still notable to see a coach grab an opposing player like this. Especially after the first few weeks of Boylen's Bulls tenure, which hasn't exactly gone so well.