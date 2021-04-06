Happy Tuesday! It's Chris Bengel filling in for Tom Fornelli once again. The NCAA title game wasn't quite what anybody expected, as Baylor came away with its first national championship in school history. I certainly didn't bet anything crazy myself, but I thought Gonzaga had it in the bag or that -- at the very least -- the game would be close. However, Gonzaga's undefeated season came to an end at the worst possible time and left a large amount of bettors contemplating their life choices.

You know what they say: today is a new day. I've got some picks that should bring you some better fortune on this beautiful Tuesday. I've been a Philadelphia sports fan all my life, but please don't hold that against me. While one of my picks may have people accusing me of picking like a homer, I have substantial reasoning why you should roll with these picks. Just trust my process as it were.

76ers at Celtics, 7:40 p.m. | TV: TNT

The Pick: 76ers -2.0 (-110): The Sixers saw the return of Joel Embiid in Saturday's win over the Timberwolves and he picked up right where he left off prior to suffering a knee injury. However, Philadelphia chose to play it safe on the second night of a back-to-back when they faced the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday and sat Embiid. The results showed, as the Grizzlies were dominant from the opening tip.

With a few days of rest, Embiid is expected to return to the court for Tuesday's matchup against the Celtics, since he's not on the injury report.

There's so many reasons to like the Sixers in this matchup. Philadelphia won the first two meetings between the two teams fairly convincingly (by at least nine points each time out.) If Embiid is back, the Celtics will simply have no answer for him down low. After all, center Tristan Thompson continues to be out of the lineup and the Celtics traded Daniel Theis at the deadline. The Sixers are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 games following a loss of more than 10 points. This matchup is one you should definitely be hammering with the spread being on the smaller side.

Key Trend: The Sixers are 4-1 ATS over their last five games following losses.

💰 The Picks

⚾ MLB

Pirates at Reds, 6:40 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

The Pick: Reds -1.5 (+130): The Pirates are one of those teams that you're going to want to bet against quite a bit throughout the 2021 season. Pittsburgh actually looked solid in its season opener against the Cubs, and even squeaked out a win, which many people didn't expect. However, the team's most exciting player, third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes, has landed on the injured list due to a wrist injury. With Hayes out of the lineup, let's just say the team hasn't looked the same. They've only scored seven runs over the past three games since Hayes went down.

On the other hand, the Reds' offense is one of the more dangerous lineups in baseball. There's a handful of players that can take any pitcher yard. In fact, Cincinnati is tied for second in MLB with eight home runs so far this season. With a lineup that features the likes of Eugenio Suarez, Nick Castellanos and Mike Moustakas, it won't be surprising if the Reds put up a decent amount of runs. On top of that, the Pirates have Trevor Cahill on the mound, who has a career ERA of 4.20. While that's not absolutely brutal, I'll be surprised if he's able to limit the Reds on the scoreboard.

Key Trend: The Reds are 5-0 in their last five games when facing a team with a winning percentage below .400.

⚾ MLB HR Stack Attack

