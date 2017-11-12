The Denver Nuggets are coming together ahead of their biggest test yet

Locked On Nuggets podcast

The Locked On Nuggets podcast is a daily podcast on the Denver Nuggets, hosted by Denver Stiffs site manager, Adam Mares. New episodes air Monday-Friday and typically run between 20 and 45 minutes.

In this episode of the show, I am joined by Dan Marang of Blazers Edge and the Blazers Edge podcast to preview the major storylines heading into Monday’s game against the Portland Trailblazers. Monday’s game is Denver’s biggest test to date, providing both an intriguing on-court matchup as well as an interesting mental and emotional challenge. Dan helps catch me up on Portland’s season so far as well as provides some insight into Jusuf Nurkic’s recent tizzy fit.

Prior to that, I share my notes on the team’s win over the Orlando Magic. Paul Millsap and Nikola Jokic are finding some chemistry together, including some luck with the 4-5 pick-and-roll. Jamal Murray got rolling from behind the three-point line. Lastly, I play a clip from an interview with Will Barton in the locker room after the game that I found very interesting.

Twitter Handles

Locked On Nuggets

Adam Mares

Dan Marang

