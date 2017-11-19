The Denver Nuggets at home are nothing like the Denver Nuggets on the road

Locked On Nuggets podcast

In this episode of the Locked On Nuggets podcast, I share my notes on the last two Denver Nuggets games from over the weekend, an impressive win over the New Orleans Pelicans, and a disapointing loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Twitter Handles

Instagram

Subscribe on iTunes!

Leave a rating and review on iTunes

Simply open your iPhone and log on to the Apple Podcasts app

Find the search icon at the bottom and search for “Locked on Nuggets”

Click on the Locked on Nuggets icon

Scroll down to Ratings and Reviews

Click on “write a review”