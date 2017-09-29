The Flagrant Two Podcast: LaVar Ball
Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave talk to the always outspoken LaVar Ball
In this episode: On the debut episode of CBS Sports Flagrant Two, national columnist Bill Reiter and NBA/college basketball writer Reid Forgrave discuss how Dwyane Wade signing with the Cavs will impact LeBron James (3:45) and how the newest super team in Oklahoma City will fit together (14:20). Then Lavar Ball joins Bill and Reid (24:35-56:25) to discuss how Lonzo Ball and the Lakers will fare this season, who can compete with the Warriors, LeBron James' future, the impact of shoe companies on the AAU circuit and much more.
