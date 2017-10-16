The Flagrant Two Podcast: NBA awards and All-NBA team predictions

In this episode: With just one more day until the start of the regular season, Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave give you all their predictions for the this season's NBA awards and All-NBA teams. Executive of the Year (2:45-mark), Coach of the Year (7:22-mark), Most Improved Player (12:40-mark), Sixth Man of the Year (15:14-mark), and Defensive Player of the Year (18:03-mark). Then the guys break down their All-NBA team predictions for this season (23:55-mark), before reveal their picks for Rookie of the Year (33:50-mark) and MVP (39:00-mark)

