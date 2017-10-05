The Flagrant Two Podcast: NBA GM survey reaction and #OperationBornReadyAllStars
Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave discuss the annual GM survey and introduce an All-Star Game movement
In this episode: Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave dive into the annual NBA GM Survey and react to LeBron James getting 50 percent of the vote to win MVP (2:30-mark), Karl-Anthony Towns being voted as the guys you'd want to build your franchise around (8:30-mark), most likely to have a breakout season (17:15-mark), which two GMs DIDN'T pick the Warriors to win a title (23:00-mark), Markelle Fultz receiving zero votes for ROY (27:30-mark). The guys then discuss who might be the steals in this season's rookie class (34:15-mark), Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz's debuts (37:00-mark) and the introduction of #OperationBornReadyAllStars, a new CBS Sports Flagrant Two All-Star Game movement (39:00-mark).
Follow @SportsReiter and @ReidForgrave on Twitter!
Subscribe: via iTunes / Stitcher / TuneIn
-
Report: Powell, Raps agree to extension
Powell is entering his third season with Toronto, and averaged 8.4 points per game last se...
-
Kobe says he would kneel during anthem
The Lakers have been standing with their arms locked together during the anthem in the pre...
-
Cautious optimism around Phoenix Suns
The Suns plan to be contenders by 2020, and there's reason for cautious optimism
-
Thunder's season about selling PG, Melo
Forget titles, MVPs or rebuilding for the future. The Thunder are playing more in the moment...
-
Evan Turner helps out in car crash
Evan Turner was in the right place at the right time to lend a hand
-
Report: Curry max wasn't a guarantee
Joe Lacob and the Warriors could have mucked up the easiest contract negotiation ever
Add a Comment