The Flagrant Two Podcast: NBA GM survey reaction and #OperationBornReadyAllStars

In this episode: Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave dive into the annual NBA GM Survey and react to LeBron James getting 50 percent of the vote to win MVP (2:30-mark), Karl-Anthony Towns being voted as the guys you'd want to build your franchise around (8:30-mark), most likely to have a breakout season (17:15-mark), which two GMs DIDN'T pick the Warriors to win a title (23:00-mark), Markelle Fultz receiving zero votes for ROY (27:30-mark). The guys then discuss who might be the steals in this season's rookie class (34:15-mark), Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz's debuts (37:00-mark) and the introduction of #OperationBornReadyAllStars, a new CBS Sports Flagrant Two All-Star Game movement (39:00-mark).

