The Flagrant Two Podcast: Over/unders in Eastern Conference with Brendan Haywood

In this episode: On a Friday edition of CBS Sports Flagrant Two, hosts Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave dive into Michael Jordan calling 28 of 30 teams in the NBA garbage (1:20) and Kyrie Irving taking shots at the city of Cleveland (9:20). Then former NBA player and CBS Sports basketball analyst Brendan Haywood joins Bill and Reid with predictions for all of the Eastern Conference over/unders (12:30-1:00:00).

Follow @SportsReiter and @ReidForgrave on Twitter!

Subscribe: via iTunes / Stitcher / TuneIn