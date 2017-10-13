The Flagrant Two Podcast: Over/unders in Eastern Conference with Brendan Haywood
Haywood joins hosts Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave to discuss the best and worst of the East
In this episode: On a Friday edition of CBS Sports Flagrant Two, hosts Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave dive into Michael Jordan calling 28 of 30 teams in the NBA garbage (1:20) and Kyrie Irving taking shots at the city of Cleveland (9:20). Then former NBA player and CBS Sports basketball analyst Brendan Haywood joins Bill and Reid with predictions for all of the Eastern Conference over/unders (12:30-1:00:00).
Follow @SportsReiter and @ReidForgrave on Twitter!
Subscribe: via iTunes / Stitcher / TuneIn
-
Bucks' six keys to success this season
Can the Bucks keep improving and establish themselves as a second-tier team in the East?
-
Mark Cuban considering presidential run
Cuban has been critical of President Trump in the past
-
WATCH: Doncic shows out in EuroLeague
Doncic, who currently plays for Real Madrid, is expected to be one of the top picks in the...
-
Knicks preview: Porzingis gets his shot
Porzingis and Ntilikina are the bridge between New York's recent past and foreseeable futu...
-
NBA season preview for all 30 teams
Previewing all 30 teams before the start of the regular season
-
Here's how Kyrie found out he got traded
Miller and Webber were with Irving when the news broke while filming the upcoming Uncle Drew...
Add a Comment