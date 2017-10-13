The Flagrant Two Podcast: Over/unders in Eastern Conference with Brendan Haywood

Haywood joins hosts Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave to discuss the best and worst of the East

In this episode: On a Friday edition of CBS Sports Flagrant Two, hosts Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave dive into Michael Jordan calling 28 of 30 teams in the NBA garbage (1:20) and Kyrie Irving taking shots at the city of Cleveland (9:20). Then former NBA player and CBS Sports basketball analyst Brendan Haywood joins Bill and Reid with predictions for all of the Eastern Conference over/unders (12:30-1:00:00).

